EU and Council of Europe launch joint project supporting justice reform in Moldova

On 17 October, the European Union and the Council of Europe launched a joint project on ‘Support to the Justice Reform in the Republic of Moldova’.

The project will provide technical assistance to achieve a more independent, professional and transparent judiciary and will support the implementation of justice reform in the Republic of Moldova in line with European standards and the country’s commitments.

The project, with a budget of €2.7 million, will run until November 2026.

The Moldovan Ministry of Justice, Superior Council of Magistracy, Superior Council of Prosecutors, the National Institute of Justice, and the Constitutional Court will benefit from the project.

“This flagship project will provide key assistance to justice institutions in implementing the Justice Reform Strategy 2022-2025 towards a more effective, transparent and accountable judiciary. A well-functioning justice system ensures the protection of human rights, upholds the rule of law, and fosters trust among its citizens,” said Jānis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova at the launching event.

Find out more

Press release