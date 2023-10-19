VCNO Visits Sailors, Defense Industry in Newport

Newport, R.I. – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti traveled to Newport, R.I., to tour Navy facilities and visit with Sailors and defense industry leaders, Oct. 19.

Franchetti started her trip at General Dynamics Electric Boat, Quonset Point, where she received updates from company leadership on submarine manufacturing, modular construction, and outfitting for future Columbia and Virginia-class submarines.

The Columbia-class will replace the Ohio-class as the Navy’s contribution to the nuclear triad, which remains the most survivable leg of the U.S. strategic nuclear deterrent force.

“Ensuring that these submarines are produced on time and on budget is a national strategic imperative,” said Franchetti. “The Navy is 100% committed to partnering with Congress, industry, and the New England community to fulfill this mission.”

Franchetti then traveled to Naval Station Newport to speak with prospective command master chiefs at the Navy Leadership and Ethics Center.

“This is an exciting time to be in the Navy and to lead our teams operating around the world,” she said. “As you prepare for the next level of leadership, I expect all of you to view everything through a warfighting lens and to remember that our people are the foundation of our warfighting effectiveness.”

Her next stop was to the Navy Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC), where she met with NUWC scientists, engineers, and leadership to discuss multiple initiatives taking place in Newport, to include advanced communication techniques for submarines at depth known as the Submarine Launched Over the Horizon Buoy.

While at NUWC she was able to see the software that Sailors are currently operating on submarines and discuss the ongoing upgrades to those systems, as well as the Snakehead unmanned underwater vehicle.

“The NUWC team is developing innovative concepts and cutting-edge technology that will help expand the enduring advantage we have in the undersea domain,” said Franchetti. “They are finding creative solutions to operational challenges and delivering results at the speed of relevance.”

VCNO’s last stop was at Surface Warfare Schools Command, where she engaged with prospective commanding and executive officers, and observed Sailors training to navigate high-density maritime traffic areas in the schoolhouse simulators.

“As we see in the events of today, our Navy ships are forward and ready, providing options and decision space to our nation’s leaders. Operating them safely is job number one,” Franchetti commented. “These simulators enable our Sailors, both officer and enlisted, to undergo rigorous, realistic, and repeated training in an environment designed to accelerate their mastery of seamanship.”

Naval Station Newport is home to 50 different commands and is the Navy’s premier site for training and educating officers, officer candidates, senior enlisted personnel and midshipman candidates into future leaders, as well as testing and evaluating advanced undersea warfare and development systems.