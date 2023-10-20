Southern University offers agriculture-related scholarships and technical expertise to St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): A budding relationship between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts and Nevis and Southern University (SU) in Louisiana has resulted in scholarship opportunities for agricultural-related studies and access to technical expertise.

On Wednesday’s (October 18, 2023) edition of InFocus, Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Samal Duggins, expressed that agricultural scholarship opportunities are now available from the US-based university, which has a rich history in agriculture.

“I’m happy to note that we were able to receive scholarships from the university, and I know a number of our locals are already being processed into Southern University as we speak to explore Master’s or Doctorate programmes,” Minister Duggins stated, noting that there is no cap on the number of scholarships offered.

Applying for a scholarship is open to the public, and the minister encouraged every interested person to learn more about the school and the courses offered.

The transfer of knowledge and skills from experts at SU will also take place here in St. Kitts and Nevis when a delegation visits the Federation to establish a working relationship with the government. The minister said that the group is expected within the coming months. One area set to benefit is the Cannabis Industry.

“Southern University is one of two holders of medical cannabis licences in the State of Louisiana, and so at that point, they are one of the lead developers of medical cannabis and one of the leaders of that industry in the United States, and we had a lot that we learnt from them,” indicated Minister Duggins.

He added that he was eager to further exchange ideas with officials from SU as the government plans the way forward for the rollout of the medicinal cannabis industry.

The benefits are a result of a visit to SU by a local delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley in September 2023. The university and the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding which produced reduced tuition and other benefits for nationals studying in person or online at SU.