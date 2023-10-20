Pike/Wayne Association of REALTORS® joins MLS Grid; taps data delivery and standardization expertise

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pike/Wayne Association of REALTORS announces that the organization's Multiple Listing Services (MLS) has begun using MLS Grid to deliver and standardize data delivery for its 461 members.

The move makes the Hawley, Pa.-based association the latest to move to MLS Grid in an effort to promote better data delivery to brokers, vendors and consumers. MLS Grid has a goal of creating marketplace efficiency by streamlining data transfers across real estate markets nationwide and provides standardized vendor licenses.

With more than 500 MLSs operating nationwide, it’s often a challenge for brokerages to combine data from multiple markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems. The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. MLS Grid’s platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

"Real estate thrives on up-to-the-minute information, and our members demand the highest accuracy in data delivery," said Brittany Kinsman, CEO of Pike/Wayne Association of REALTORS®. "MLS Grid assists us in delivering on our commitment of offering top-tier services."

MLS Grid is a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market. MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. The organization works with more than 1,455 data consumers and supports more than 70,000 data licenses nationwide.

“We provide tailored assistance to MLSs, such as the Pike/Wayne Association of REALTORS®, and their data users throughout the process,” stated Joseph Szurgyi, CEO of MLS Grid. “By handling online compliance and administrative aspects of licensing, MLS Grid greatly reduces the time burden on MLSs.”

About Pike/Wayne Association of REALTORS®

The Pike/Wayne Association of REALTORS® serves 461 MLS subscribers in northeast Pennsylvania and is a leading advocate for real estate professionals, offering education, resources, and support to its members. The association has a mission of providing members with innovative services, programs and education and advocating for private property rights. It places an emphasis on professionalism and ethical real estate practices.



About MLS Grid

Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

