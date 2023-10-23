The groundbreaking revolution in AI is now at your fingertip with Momento AI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momento AI, a full stack conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform that gives consumers access to deeply personalized superintelligence with fully developed human personalities, today announced a strategic partnership with Amazon AWS and has selected it as its preferred cloud infrastructure to build and train sophisticated AI models with advanced reasoning and greater accuracy. The partnership is consummated by a $100,000 investment from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This significant collaboration promises to reshape the landscape of the Artificial Intelligence world, combining Momento AI's cutting-edge technology with the powerful resources of AWS.

The partnership is set to capitalize on a robust technical infrastructure, providing Momento AI with unprecedented capabilities to further enhance its offerings. Additionally, the alliance grants Momento AI access to Amazon's expansive ad network, presenting new opportunities for business growth and audience engagement. Furthermore, the partnership leverages the rising influence of numerous prominent individuals, solidifying the company's position as a key player in AI.

Momento AI's platform offers a mesmerizing journey of self-discovery and personalization. What distinguishes it is the remarkably intuitive "no code" approach, making it accessible even to those without extensive technical expertise. This ease of use underscores Momento AI's commitment to making cutting-edge AI technology available to everyone. What truly sets Momento AI apart, however, is the authenticity and depth of interactions with the digital twin. Conversations with these digital twins feel and sound remarkably real, akin to chatting with a close friend who knows you inside out. This authenticity is achieved through a combination of historically accurate and real-time data training, and voice training, ensuring that the AI ditigal twin not only reflect the user's knowledge but also evolve alongside them.

However, Momento AI's platform isn't just about creating chatbots or digital twins; it's about crafting sentient extensions of oneself that can evolve, learn, and engage in real-time conversations. This redefines virtual companionship, pushing the boundaries of what we once thought was possible in the realm of human-AI interaction. Privacy and security are paramount. Momento AI takes these concerns seriously, they have implemented robust safeguards to ensure a positive and responsible user experience, with both human and AI based moderation and enforcement.

Remarkably, Momento AI has taken a bold step of allowing its early users to own a piece of this rapidly growing company by partnering with StartEngine. This decision to allow its users to participate in the upside of their growth underscores the companies commitment to democratizing AI technology and involving the community in shaping the future of human-AI interactions.

Momento AI's platform is more than just a revolutionary concept; it's an invitation to embrace a new era of personalized AI interactions. This innovative technology fosters a deeper connection between individuals and the AI entities that enhance our uniqueness, passions, and expertise.

"We are thrilled to have AWS as our strategic partner," stated Julian Rodriguez, CEO of Momento AI. "This investment is not only a testament to the potential of our technology but also a foundation for accelerated innovation and expansion. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and deliver enhanced value and innovation to our users."

To learn more about the AI infrastructure powering the Momento AI platform, visit https://aws.amazon.com/bedrock/titan/