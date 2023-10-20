Commission clears acquisition of Cargo-Partner by Nippon Express
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Cargo-Partner Group of Austria by Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. of Japan.
The transaction relates primarily to the sector of freight forwarding and logistics services.
The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the companies’ limited combined market position resulting from the proposed transaction. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
Source European Commission - Oct 20, 23