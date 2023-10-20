Submit Release
Media advisory – Press briefing ahead of the General Affairs Council of 24 October 2023

The press briefing ahead of the General Affairs Council will take place on Monday, 23 October 2023 at 14.30. This briefing will be “off the record”.

The press briefing will take place in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and ask questions either remotely or in person at the ECC Luxembourg press room.

To attend the event remotely, please use this link to register and have the possibility to ask questions.

Those who already registered for the previous press events of General Affairs Council do not need to do it again.

Deadline for registration: Monday, 23 October 2023 at 13.30
Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants after the deadline.

