Choose Mental Health Announces New Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Program: MindQuest LIVE
Content creators join to raise funds to support the mental health of our nation’s youth.OREM, UTAH, U.S.A., October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choose Mental Health, the national voice for children’s mental health, announced a new livestream fundraising program during TwitchCon 2023: MindQuest LIVE. MindQuest LIVE is a peer-to-peer fundraising program which uses the Discord and Tiltify platforms to fundraise during livestream gaming. The fundraising event will launch November 1 and run through December 15, 2023.
MindQuest LIVE by Choose Mental Health represents a collaborative effort that combines the power of gaming and livestreaming to drive positive change. Through engaging livestreams, the program’s aim is to foster inclusivity, break down societal barriers, and channel vital resources into impactful initiatives for the mental healthcare of America’s youth.
To participate in MindQuest Live, content creators are encouraged to follow Choose Mental Health on Discord and follow the organization on Tiltify here: www.tiltify.com/choose-mental-health. Beginning November 1, content creators who feel passionately about advocating for mental health should create a campaign via MindQuest LIVE and share fundraising goals while livestreaming on Twitch.
The funds raised through December 15 will contribute to real, tangible change for children and youth mental health care that saves lives.
“Engaging with the gaming community is an important step for Choose Mental Health,” said Dan
Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health. “This primarily online community resonates so strongly when supporting children and youth. The opportunity to raise funds for mental health care through gaming is an exciting advancement in fundraising. Our goal with MindQuest LIVE is to rally passionate content creators in the gaming community and change the stigma surrounding youth mental health – while raising critical life-saving funds at the same time.”
Not a gamer? That’s okay! Interested Choose Mental Health supporters can choose to become corporate partners, submit in-kind donations and even create their own custom-tailored fundraising campaign. Information about becoming a partner to Choose Mental Health is available here.
Choose Mental Health is changing the approach to mental health for children and youth in the United States and fundraising is an essential component of its success. As a nonprofit, Choose Mental Health raises money for scholarships to help children and youth receive treatment at the highest levels, regardless of ability to pay.
To learn more about Choose Mental Health’s mission, values and available resources, visit: www.ChooseMentalHealth.org.
About Choose Mental Health
Choose Mental Health is the national voice for children’s mental health, providing parents and caregivers with a resource that offers straightforward answers to mental health, relationships, family dynamics, anger, depression, and other critical topics. Choose Mental Health also provides a clear treatment path so help comes faster. Fundraising efforts support scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford mental health care. To learn more, please visit: www.ChooseMentalHealth.org.
