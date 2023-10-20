Maine Receives $5 Million Federal Grant to Bolster PFAS Response Efforts

MAINE, October 20 - Back to current news.

October 19, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) announced today that it has received a $5 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support the State's effort to address PFAS contamination. The award was made possible through the Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, introduced in the House by Congresswoman Pingree and supported by the Maine delegation.

"This substantial grant is a critical next step in our collective efforts to combat PFAS contamination, helping advance our nation-leading response to PFAS to protect our farms, communities, and future," said Amanda Beal, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. The Governor and I are thankful to the Biden Administration and Maines Congressional Delegation for this important award.

DACF will use the grant to support on-farm infrastructure improvements, fund essential agricultural PFAS research, advance the development of PFAS testing methodologies, and facilitate the creation and dissemination of vital guidance and educational materials to Maine agricultural producers that will also serve as a base of knowledge and support for other states and impacted producers nationwide.

More specifically, DACF intends to allocate the funds as follows:

$3 million to fund approximately six research projects, each valued at up to $500,000, spanning over two years that will provide valuable information directly to producers impacted by PFAS. This research will focus on alternative cropping systems, PFAS uptake in crops and livestock, implementing strategies to mitigate PFAS impacts in agricultural operations, and supporting farm management decisions.

$1 million for grants to support on-farm infrastructure enhancements, ensuring our farms have the necessary resources to thrive.

More than $100,000 will be allocated to grants for business planning, engineering design work, and marketing consultancies to assist farms in making operational changes or rebranding after PFAS contamination.

Funding to the Maine Centers for Disease Control to support the development of testing methods for diverse agricultural matrices and products. This support will extend to lab analysis and data interpretation to effectively guide agricultural producers and consumers.

DACF is dedicated to assisting farms impacted by PFAS contamination and has created a pioneering technical and financial assistance program that assists affected farmers in navigating the uncertainties of PFAS contamination.

Safeguarding human health and ensuring the viability of farms are DACFs guiding principles. DACF staff work directly with impacted farms to identify the sources of contamination, recommend mitigation strategies, and provide technical assistance. The discovery of PFAS on a farm is undeniably challenging, but with support from DACF's Bureau of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Resources and the new PFAS Fund, some farms can make adjustments that allow them to remain in business and ultimately produce safe food. When that is not the case, the PFAS Fund may purchase PFAS contaminated property. The PFAS fund will also support research and health initiatives.

The Mills Administration has dedicated more than $100 million to combatting PFAS.

Learn more about DACF's PFAS response efforts, the PFAS Fund, and resources on the department's web page.