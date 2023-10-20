Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for the Village of Cedar Rock Affected by Severe Rain Event

Comunicado de Prensa en español

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Governor Roy Cooper signed a Type I state disaster declaration for public assistance for the Village of Cedar Rock in Caldwell County that suffered damages from a rain event on July 15. The declaration makes additional assistance available to Cedar Rock.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Cedar Rock as they recover from heavy rains that brought damage to critical roadways and powerlines in their community,” said Governor Cooper.

The Governor’s Order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance grants to eligible local governments for emergency protective measures and roads and bridges. This disaster declaration expires sixty days after issuance.

Local and state emergency management officials conducted joint preliminary damage assessments and determined that Cedar Rock had incurred more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages from the rain event, which exceeded one percent of its annual operating budget. Cedar Rock would not qualify for federal assistance based on the assessment.



