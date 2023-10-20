INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates eBay Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EBAY

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of eBay Inc. (“eBay”) (NASDAQ: EBAY) breached their fiduciary duties to eBay and its shareholders. If you are an eBay shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of eBay’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage eBay in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to eBay, and whether eBay and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On September 27, 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, filed a complaint against eBay for unlawfully selling and distributing hundreds of thousands of products in violation of several federal statutes, including the Clean Air Act, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, Rodenticide Act, and the Toxic Substances Control Act. These products include aftermarket defeat devices, often used by so-called “coal rollers”, which significantly increase pollution emissions, and unregistered and potentially dangerous pesticide products.

If you are an eBay shareholder, you may have legal claims against eBay’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

