Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 20, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 20, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Produce

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Baker Farms Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

October 20, 2023 – Baker Farms of Norman Park, GA is voluntarily recalling a single production run of Kroger 16-ounce bagged Collard Greens, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have been no reports of illness related to the consumption of this bagged collard green product.

The recalled product,16-ounce bags of Kroger Collard Greens, were sold in the produce department and can be identified as having a UPC code of 11110-18171 with a Best By date of 10-16-2023 and production code 110093-387 (see picture below). All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

The issue was discovered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture while conducting routine product testing.

The product was distributed to various Kroger retail locations in the Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. The recall also impacts parts of Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Customers who have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-632-6900 Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.

This recall is being issued with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Baker Farms is a family-owned produce business established in 1970.

Baker Farms is driven to be a leader in the produce industry and is a proud member of the Leafy Greens Council, Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, and Georgia Grown.