Oct. 19, 2023

‘Guiding Our Growth’ survey shows Utahns want a range of housing options, more water conservation, transportation options and open spaces

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 19, 2023) – An extensive public survey of residents in both rural and urban areas indicates Utahns have strong feelings about housing, water, transportation and open space needs going into the future.

In May, Gov. Spencer Cox kicked off the Guiding Our Growth survey, engaging the public in a discussion about how Utahns think the state should respond to the challenges and opportunities that growth brings.

The survey closed on Aug. 31, and the results are now publicly available at guidingourgrowth.utah.gov. More than 28,000 Utahns responded and provided input on how the state should handle issues related to housing, water, transportation, and open space.

Utah continues to be one of the fastest growing states in the nation as a result of a strong economy, vibrant communities, and high quality of life. Gov. Cox commended those who took the survey and encouraged leaders and all Utahns to come together to guide the state’s growth.

“It’s great to see so many Utahns voicing their preferences on issues that will affect every community in the state,” said Gov. Cox. “This data will give policymakers the information they need to make solid decisions that will shape the future of our communities. We appreciate everyone who took the survey and hope Utahns will continue to be involved in state and local growth conversations.”

Survey results highlights:

Utahns want a variety of housing products and price points. 60% of urban residents chose the housing option that allows the most new housing. 60% of rural residents support new housing around major streets and town centers.

Utahns want aggressive water conservation efforts. 61% of urban residents support waterwise landscaping, more compact development and retrofitting existing landscapes. 70% of rural residents support rebates and incentives for landscape conversions.

Utahns want to use public transit, trails, bicycles, and cars to get around. 74% of urban residents support transportation options focused on development in town centers with convenient walking, biking and public transit options. 57% of rural residents want public transportation service connecting smaller towns to larger cities.

Utahns want open spaces preserved within and on the edges of their communities. Nearly 75% of urban residents want to invest in recreational amenities. 51% of rural residents support a statewide trails network.



Survey results are now being shared with community leaders across the state in a series of regional workshops. Results are being used to inform state and local decision-making to strategically guide Utah’s future development.

