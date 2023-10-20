Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Burglary of a Home

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek suspects who burglarized a home in the 3700 block of University Avenue, Northwest.

 

On Friday, October 6, 2023, at approximately 3:40 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied home. The suspects took property and money then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/xHVhP0XyPiY

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

