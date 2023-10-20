The 7th International Banking and Finance Perspectives Conference Begins

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Business and Economics, Banking and Finance Department is hosting the 7th International Banking and Finance Perspectives Conference this year. Sponsored by Garanti BBVA, the opening ceremony of the conference took place on Thursday, 19 October, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rector’s Office Building, Senate Meeting Hall.

EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer, Rauf Raif Denktaş University Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Ali Bıçak, Faculty of Business and Economics Dean Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim, Banking and Finance Department Chair Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, Garanti BBVA TRNC General Manager Elif Altınkol Menteş, Cooperative Central Bank General Manager Kemal Ataman and Assistant Manager Orhan Bürüncük were present during the opening ceremony.

Delivering a speech during the event, Business and Economics Faculty, Department of Banking and Finance academic staff member and Chair of the Conference Organizing Committee Prof. Dr. Nesrin Özataç welcomed everyone attending the event and provided information on the conference. Prof. Dr. Özataç stated that their goal is to contribute to the country’s academic life by creating a platform for the sharing of the latest research in banking and finance, as well as discussing opportunities and risks in global and financial markets. Prof. Dr. Özataç mentioned that experts from different countries have applied to the conference and emphasized that 45 papers will be presented in 6 different sessions during the conference. Prof. Dr. Özataç expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the organization of the conference and to the conference’s sponsor, Garanti BBVA.

EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer commenced his speech by welcoming the participants of the event and thanking everyone who has contributed to the organization of the event. Emphasizing that the conference in question includes valuable presentations, Prof. Dr. Tümer mentioned that experts from various countries will present their papers and emphasized his belief that the conference will make a significant contribution to the banking sector and literature.

Following the opening speeches, Prof. Dr. Tümer presented traditional Cypriot Lefkara panels to Garanti BBVA TRNC General Manager Elif Altınkol Menteş and guest speaker Prof. Dr. Arman Eshraghi.

The conference continued with the presentation of Prof. Dr. Arman Eshraghi, Head of the Finance and Investment Department and Deputy Director of the Research, Impact, and Innovation Unit at Cardiff Business School. The presentation titled “Financial Technology and Investment Behaviour: Research Synergies” commenced at 11:00.

Following that, the first session titled “Sustainable Finance/Crypto Assets” was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Mete Feridun at the School of Business and Economics. As part of the conference, sessions were conducted on the topics of “Financial Economics/Stock Market” under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Eralp Bektaş, “Stock Market/Corporate Finance” under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Cahit Adaoğlu, “Corporate Finance/Banking/Stock Market” under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Sami Fethi, and “Management” under the chairmanship of Assistant Prof. Dr. Bezhan Rustamov.

The conference will also continue on 20 October, 2023, featuring a presentation by Prof. Dr. Sabri Boubaker, the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research at EM Normandie Business School, as one of the guest speakers. Prof. Dr. Boubaker will deliver a presentation on “Investing in the Future: The Importance of Green Finance and ESG” in the context of Green Banking and Environmental, Social, Governance, and Sustainable Growth.

As part of the conference, topics will be addressed that encompass the general economic environment and, specifically, the volatile periods in financial markets. These topics will include effective monetary policies that central banks should implement, volatility models, the significance of supervision and regulation, Islamic banking, microfinance, and capital markets. In addition, subjects such as corporate finance, crisis management, economic development, and energy economics will also be discussed.