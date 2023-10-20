Lowey Dannenberg Notifies DLocal Limited (“DLocal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLO) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DLocal Limited (“DLocal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DLO) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Origin securities between May 2, 2022 and May 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On October 6, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DLocal engaged in certain improper conduct and transfers abroad in violation of Argentine laws and/or regulations, including, inter alia, foreign exchange regulations; (ii) accordingly, DLocal’s compliance controls and procedures, including its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, were deficient; (iii) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny in Argentina and/or enforcement action by Argentine authorities; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, DLocal’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $300,000 in DLocal’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before December 5, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

