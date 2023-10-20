Cassie and Daniel are valued employees of Robert Mazza, Inc. Five...

Cassie may use a wheelchair to get around, but that has not stopped her from excelling at her job and becoming a valued team member with Five & 20. Cassie labels products and assembles containers for the family-run operation that employs 50 full-time workers. She joined the team at Five & 20 in June 2021 and receives job coaching support through The Resource Center. When asked about her work, Cassie says she loves her job and the people she works with.

Cassie values working and everything the company does to meet her needs. Five & 20 is the first place Cassie has worked that allows her to attend her medical appointments! Cassie says she plans on working there as long as she can. Says Joe Nelson, Five & 20’s head of brewing and distilling in Westfield, NY, “Cassie has been extremely successful for us. With a few simple adjustments to work duties and equipment accommodations, she has become a very reliable anchor for our packaging crew. She has taken on new responsibilities, including training new employees and quality control."

Daniel at Five & 20

Daniel also works and thrives as a Five & 20 employee. He assembles boxes and packaging, puts wine into boxes, and loads the boxes of wine onto pallets for shipping. Joe Nelson, Head of Five & 20's Brewing and Distilling in Westfield, says the company is always looking to see what Daniel is good at and which tasks suit him best so that Daniel can improve his productivity and continue to excel. Five & 20 values the support their employees get from The Resource Center and is glad to share how their staff with disabilities have added value to the company.