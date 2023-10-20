New to The Street Announces Six Business Interviews on its 524th Show, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Monday, October 23, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street , a national TV show, announces episode 524th airing on the Fox Business Network , Monday, October 23, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 524th TV episode line-up features the following six (6) business interviews:

1). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

2). Biopharmaceutical – Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

3). Space Travel Medicines - Vector Space Biosciences, Inc.'s ( SBIO ) interview with Kasian Franks, CEO and Co-Founder.

4). Women's Healthcare – Aspira Women's Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) interviews with Nicole Sandford, President, CEO, and Board Member, and Dr. Tamika Sea , FACOG, obstetrician, gynecologist and Founder/Owner of Advanced Women's Care Center .

5). European Business Growth - Bocconi University – SDA Bocconi School of Management's interviews with Stefano Caselli, Dean of SDA Bocconi School of Management, and Jean Maria, CEO/Founder of UCapital.

6). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Episode #524

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) ("PetVivo") about the Company. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. John talks about the Company attending the American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS) annual conference. During the Conference, Ethos Veterinary Health presented data from a study on PETV's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology ("Spryng"), an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device. The study demonstrated the efficacy of Spryng as an excellent, non-invasive alternative in treating dogs with cranial cruciate disease and injuries. Spryng is a naturally derived matrix of building proteins that mimics collagen tissue, significantly improving animals with cruciate damage and disease. The study showed that animals had a 25% or greater reduction in pain when injected, a significant measurement used in determining effective treatments. Veterinarians see positive post-surgery rehabilitation for animals needing corrective surgery when using Spryng. John informs viewers that a pet's quality of life and cost of therapy are pet owners' concerns; Spryng is a reasonable treatment, reducing pain, and pet insurance covers the product use. John believes as more published studies prove the viability of Spryng, more veterinarians will adopt it as a front-line treatment. The Company expects to release study data on Spryng on cats once available. PETV's Spryng is becoming more widely known as an effective disruptive technology for treating dogs, horses, and cats with osteoarthritis. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

David Luci, the President/CEO at Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP), is at the Nasdaq Marketsite Studio , talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company. Acurx P h amaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David explains the significance of the Company's successful discontinuation of its Phase 2b clinical trial of its lead antibiotic candidate, Ibezapolstat drug , for treating patients with Clostr i dioides dif f icile Infections (CDI) . Management expects to move forward with Phase 3 clinical trials with the expectation of an FDA approval in 2026. David believes the Company stock is up because of the published news about the Company's completion of the Phase 2b trial. Globally, health organizations are expressing the immediate need for a new class of antibacterial drugs because the current decades-old treatments are not working. CDI kills thousands of people annually, with many catching the infection in hospitals and nursing homes. Acrux Pharmaceuticals, Inc., with its pipeline of drugs, seeks cures for some of the deadliest bacteria. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio sits with Kasian Franks, CEO and Co-Founder of Vector Space Biosciences, Inc . ( SBIO ) (“Vector”). The Company focuses on the development of precision medicines to help humans overcome problems associated with space travel. Kasian tells viewers that until humankind can provide helpful and precision bioscience drugs to overcome microgravity and radiation exposures, colonization on the Moon and Mars cannot ensue. Vector, through its three divisions, a biosciences lab, AI/language modeling & discovery lab, and a CubeSat hardware lab, can create and design specific experiments for biotechs, pharmas, and materials companies . The experimental outcomes provide scientific data for developing new materials, repurposing existing drugs, and developing and creating new forms of precision drugs for space travel and earthly uses. Kasian explains how its AI and language modeling uses data collected and transmitted from a low orbit launched CubeSat sent to Microsoft Azure Space's platform. Taking the data and adding AI, scientists are making new and exciting discoveries with hopeful countermeasures needed to create medicines to protect and heal humans during spaceflights, landing missions, long-term base habitation, and here on Earth. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Vector Space Biosciences, Inc . ( SBIO ) - https://vectorspacebio.science/ .

Nicole Sandford, President, CEO, and Board Member of Aspira W o men's Health , Inc. o men's Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) and Dr. Tamika Sea , FACOG, obstetrician, gynecologist and Founder/Owner of Advanced Women's Care Center , are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , viewers hear about Aspira's Women's Health business in marketing and developing advanced diagnostic kits that detect gynecological disorders and a focus on risk assessments. As an established Company, AWH has a market presence with years of experience in providing tests. Nicole and Tamika discuss the Company's OvaWatch SM , a non-invasive blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women. Tamika owns Advanced Women Care Center, an OBGYN medical practice located in Atlanta, Georgia, and they use AWH's test. Ovarian cancer diagnosis is terrifying, and patients need comprehensive medical attention. Dr. Sea talks about her medical practice using OvaWatchSM to assess pelvic lesions and how it helps put a medical treatment plan in place. Recently, a professionally employed woman under 40 needed to decide on her pelvic mass discovery, treatment protocols available, and the time assessments required. The patient was not ready for surgery, resulting in menopause at such a young age, so OvaWatchSM is assisting in watching the tumor and putting in treatment plans as necessary to limit lifestyle disruptions. Women need to check for ovarian cancer; if you are experiencing pelvic pain and other gynecology issues, seeking a medical professional for evaluation is essential. Aspira Women's Health , its management team, and physicians that use AWH's test are helping women with ovarian cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Aspira Women's Health - https://aspirawh.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Stefano Caselli, Dean of SDA Bocconi School of Management , Bocconi University , Malan, Italy, and Jean Maria, CEO/Founder of UCapital, are with New to The Street's TV Host Jan King. Stefano Caselli, the Dean of SDA Bocconi School of Management and Full Professor of Banking and Finance at the Department of Finance at Bocconi University talks about his participation at an international business conference in New York City. The European economy needs a bridge to promote growth, jobs, and market penetration into the US market. Stefano explains that many EU small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have great products and some worldwide exposure. Still, they must grow beyond privately held, family-owned entities to expand into more significant global operations. Of the Fortune 500 listed companies, the EU only has a fraction. Stefano explains the importance of investors making capital injections so that many SMBs can expand into the US. He said that the EU has done great in providing business incentives in the renewable energy sectors and feels that the EU needs more economic bridges to assist other sectors in growing its markets. If investors can see a robust IRR (internal rate of returns) on capital investments, Stefano believes investors will step up capital infusions, assisting SMB with innovations, growth, and new markets. A financial bridge mechanism between the US and the EU can greatly benefit both economies by increasing GDPs. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit SDA Bocconi School of Management - https://www.sdabocconi.it/en/home .

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment's topic is about US regulatory agencies fining banks and other financial institutions millions of dollars for bank privacy violations. Under the US regulation, financial entities cannot communicate with clients and their employees using non-secure, open text and email platforms. A recent US SEC probe discovered financial institutions using WhatsApp to communicate private banking matters. Fines can be up to $50M per occurrence using non-secure E-communication platforms. With the Chat-by-Invite feature, Sekur.com's SekurMessenger and SekurMail services can give an immediate and cost-effective solution. The financial entity can communicate to clients on Sekur's fully secure encrypted platform, archiving the E-communications. Clients receive an invite to communicate without downloading apps and can do so on Sekur's closed-loop platform. The SekurMessenger SMS platform is available in 83 countries, protecting financial institutions under US laws when communicating with overseas clients. Sekur will offer its business enterprise solutions with enhanced features sometime in November 2023. For further cybersecurity protections, Alain recommends the Company's SekurVPN product, a virtual private network hosted on the Company's 100% owned servers located in Switzerland. SekurVPN subscribers will always appear as being in Switzerland, with web traffic never traced or information sold to 3rd parties. Anyone can use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly on all of Sekur's service plans ; the discount is good for five years. Located in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws, Sekur Private Data Ltd. never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . "What is your privacy worth?"

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product, Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of Ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. :

Vector Space Biosciences, Inc . ( SBIO ), the parent company of Vectorspace AI ( VXV ), and its scientific collaborators design, develop, and launch biological CubeSats to generate and interpret unique datasets related to microgravity and radiation. This leads to the development of countermeasures against diseases associated with stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight. This includes using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines to build targeted language models resulting in real-time datasets that power Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations in space biosciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical development. Working with leading scientific labs in human aging, cancer, and nutrigenomics, the Company's goal is to accelerate the process of new hypothesis generation and novel discoveries in space biosciences, including materials sciences in nanotechnology and nanomedicines. Developing advanced large and small language modeling/AI technologies, our platform can produce more than 100,000,000,000 different real-time datasets to accelerate discoveries. Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries, including the financial markets, and more importantly, new forms of precision medicine for all humankind - vectorspacebio.science .

About Aspira Women's Health , Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH):

Aspira Women's Health , Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) is transforming women's gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer. The Company's cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM, which includes OvaWatchSM, a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect a risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. EndoCheckSM, Aspira's first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development - https://aspirawh.com/ .

About SDA Bocconi School of Management :

SDA Bocconi School of Management , Bocconi University , Malan, Italy, Established in 1971, is Italy's best international business school. SDA Bocconi is built on the entrepreneurial spirit, academic excellence, and long-lasting tradition of Bocconi University, on the excellence of its broad portfolio of programs and research. Moreover, the School can meet the market needs through a unique mix of practice-oriented approach and scientific research. SDA Bocconi is one of the few Business Schools that hold the so-called "triple crown," three of the most prestigious international accreditations: AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA. It is also the only Italian Business School to feature in all the major international rankings, including Financial Times, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Economist - https://www.sdabocconi.it/en/home .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

