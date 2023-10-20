Boston Public Library hosts Special Free Screening + Q&A "The Drive to Sing" - a journey that changed countless lives
"The Drive to Sing" is more than a movie. It's a testament to the power of music and the human need for community.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston singers, choir members, and music lovers: the Boston Public Library is hosting a special, free screening of "The Drive to Sing." The inspiring documentary showcases how far a little ingenuity, a dose of determination, and a whole lot of passion can go. Choruses across the country, silenced by the pandemic, had to find new ways to do what they love.
— Kathryn and Bryce Denney
What: Join music lovers of all ages for a special screening of "The Drive to Sing" followed by a fun Q&A session with the filmmakers.
When: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 2 PM EST
Where: Boston Public Library - Copley Square, Rabb Lecture Hall (downstairs),
700 Boylston Street, Boston, Massachusetts
Cost: Free
Duration: 75 min
Meet the Filmmakers: There will be an opportunity to meet Bryce and Kathryn Denney, the talented local creators behind this film, in a Q&A session following the screening.
Watch the Trailer.
For more information, visit www.thedrivetosing.com
Official Trailer for "The Drive to Sing"