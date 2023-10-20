Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market worth $52.45 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is growing at a CAGR of 29.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on “ Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis By Offering (Solution and Services), Function (Operation-Focused and Customer Facing), Type (Online and Offline), Application (Predictive Analysis, In-Store Visual Monitoring & Surveillance, Customer Relationship Management, Market Forecasting, Inventory Management, and Others) and Geography” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.59 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $52.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the artificial intelligence in retail market is driven by rise in consumer data generation through digitalization and increasing preference towards personalized shopping. However, computer vision solutions for retail is emerging as a future trend in the industry.





Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 6.59 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 52.45 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 29.6% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Offering, Function, Type, Application, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Advancements in Generative AI Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market:

Based on the current market trends, consumer preferences, and historical sales data, generative AI can produce new product designs. The AI model can produce numerous versions, enabling businesses to narrow their choices to the best ones. For instance, designing apparel, furniture, or electronics is a possibility. Retailers can utilize AI to produce blog entries, product descriptions, social media promotions, blog posts, and other types of content that boost SEO and increase customer interaction. Through the use of marketing materials like emails or advertisements, artificial intelligence in retail market may produce customized client experiences. These are created using client information, such as prior purchasing patterns and preferences. The success of marketing campaigns can be increased by using AI to forecast the type of promotional content that will appeal to each customer the most. By producing forecasts based on past sales data, trends, seasonality, and other factors, generative artificial intelligence in retail market can assist in forecasting consumer demand for goods. By eliminating instances of overstock or stockouts, this can enhance inventory management. For instance, according to a 2023 survey by Salesforce, as UK customers start experimenting with generative AI, a sizeable portion are eager to investigate the technology's applicability for purchasing. For clothing and wardrobe ideas, 35% of respondents say they are interested in adopting generative AI, while 43% say the same for researching electronics and appliances. 12% of respondents claim to have already employed generative artificial intelligence in retail market for shopping ideas.

Digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) present significant human potential as well as profit margins, making them appealing retail solutions. While competitors extensively invest in new projects, retail leaders have successfully incorporated broad uses into their daily operations. Due to factors like rising income, changing demographics, and increased consumerism, as well as the quick development of new technologies like digitization and AI, which are altering both consumer and retailer purchasing behavior, the retail sector is going through a significant transformation. There are many potentials for retailers to use AI technology to improve consumer understanding and engagement through marketing techniques that will result in increased revenue and more solid, enduring customer connections. AI uses IoT as a medium to implement necessary adjustments through intelligent analysis. The smooth flow of data is made possible by the seamless integration of devices and systems, improving numerous elements of retail. The combination of these two innovative technologies has considerably increased efficiency, accuracy, and overall effectiveness in retail operations, from inventory management to supply chain optimization and individualized consumer experiences.

An integrated retail ecosystem has been made possible by the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). Customers and retailers may engage with ease thanks to intelligent devices and sensors. The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in retail has completely changed the way people buy by enhancing a number of features like automated checkout procedures and smart shelves that keep track on inventory levels. IoT has been seamlessly included, greatly increasing consumer convenience throughout the buying process. For instance, according to a 2022 Zebra Technologies poll of 4,200 international respondents, 82% of retail decision-makers intend to increase their investment in technology over the next three years. In addition, 43% indicated they are making room for contactless checkout kiosks while 45% said they are converting more cash register space to self-checkout area. Less than half of consumers utilize self-checkouts, the research claims. The flexibility to check out anywhere in the store and contactless payment alternatives are preferred by nearly two-thirds (64%) of customers. Self-checkout kiosks, according to 83% of retail staff, allow them to focus on duties of higher importance and provide better customer service.

The use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology makes it possible to track and monitor goods in real time throughout the whole supply chain. Retailers have the opportunity to track the progress of shipments, spot potential roadblocks, and boost the effectiveness of their logistical operations. The increased level of visibility at hand greatly improves operational effectiveness, leading to shorter delivery lead times and lessened supply chain disruptions. For instance, according to an August 2023 report by Retail Dive, As the firm strives to take concrete measures toward its responsible sourcing targets, Brooks Running is enhancing visibility across its manufacturing supply chain. The sportswear shop in Seattle uses the supply chain traceability and compliance platform TrusTrace to be able to identify and reduce risks associated with responsible sourcing and business continuity at much deeper levels of the supply chain and on a more regular basis. In September 2023, FourKites and a supply chain solution provider RELEX Solutions today announced a strategic alliance. With a thorough understanding of their supply chains provided by this alliance, retailers, consumer goods businesses, wholesalers, and distributors can swiftly address and fix any possible interruptions.





Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Segmental Overview

Based on function, the artificial intelligence in retail market is segmented into operation based and consumer facing. Major operations benefitting from use of AI in retail are supply chain, visibility, demand forecasting, product location, and data driven decisions, among others. Drivers in the logistics industry can use artificial intelligence in retail market to discover the best delivery routes. Additionally, robots can assist with choosing and packing orders, freeing up staff members to work on other crucial activities. The historical data on factors like consumer preferences, product location, sales season, and weather conditions can be promptly analyzed by algorithms. They can then recommend the ideal location for product storage. Businesses may make the right decisions and better plan their future activities by examining data on prior advertising campaigns, promotions, and client preferences. By doing this, they eliminate speculation and improve campaign efficacy. Integrating AI with their retail operations, the businesses can undertake a more eco-mined operation. Better inventory management may be the first step, allowing firms to order only what they need and reduce food waste. This is crucial in the food industry since there is a significant danger of waste.





Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Competitive Landscape

DataRobot, Inc.; IBM; OpenAI; Microsoft; Amazon; Google; Dataiku; Salesforce; Baidu; SAP are a few of the key companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market. The Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

In May 2023: SAP unveiled new CX tools for retailers. A generative AI-backed virtual assistant, industry accelerators to better comprehend customer data, and an e-commerce platform to bring back unsold or returned goods to the market are among the services offered.

In August 2022: Microsoft and Nielsen announced collaboration to introduce new enterprise data solutions to accelerate innovation in retail by the use of AI driven analytics. Nielsen Connect is helping companies using advance analytics and AI services built of Azure to easily spot emerging trends, diagnose performance gaps and act faster on opportunities to grow.





