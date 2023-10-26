1836 Property Management Unveils Innovative Media Tool for Landlords and Property Managers - Assessment Archive
1836 Property Management enhances property management with Assessment Archive, a tool to streamline communication and maintenance via photos and videos.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1836 Property Management, Austin’s premier property management company, is helping clients reach their real estate investment goals by educating investors on best practices and ensuring properties are occupied and generating revenue. The company recently announced a new proprietary solution (Assessment Archive) that was created to make the communication process about property maintenance more seamless.
The tool allows its users to store photos and videos of a rental property, as well as detailed notes from maintenance providers. It also archives the stored content by homeowner name, address, vendor name, project date, sender and more. Users can visit the platform and search for the data or information they need with ease. And landlords or their property managers can send links that contain property content via email or text so that anyone can view it, anytime.
Currently, the tool is only available and free for 1836PM clients, however, interested investors can contact the company for a walk-through of the platform and to discuss partnership options. Partnerships with other property management providers across the nation will be rolling out soon - which will enable even more people in the real estate investing industry the opportunity to communicate about property maintenance with ease.
A leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate market, 1836 Property Management focuses on human-to-human collaboration so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella. The company maintains an active library of educational resources including blog content and video available for real estate investors.
To learn more about 1836 Property Management, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com. To learn more about the Assessment Archive, please contact one of the 1836PM team members.
