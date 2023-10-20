FloridaCommerce Announces Florida’s Labor Force at All-Time High, Outpacing the Nation for the 28th Consecutive Month

~ Florida’s Ranked #1 for Entrepreneurship with More Than 2.6 Million Businesses Formed Since 2019 ~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, FloridaCommerce announced that Florida’s labor force is at an all-time high. Florida continues to outpace the nation in labor force growth for 28 consecutive months and over-the-year private sector job growth rate for 30 consecutive months in September 2023. Florida was also ranked #1 for entrepreneurship by researchers at The Digital Project Manager with more than 2.6 million business formations under Governor DeSantis’ leadership. Floridians continue to show their confidence in the opportunities available to them with continued growth in the labor force by 33,000 and private sector employment by 16,200 in September 2023.

Florida’s labor force has grown or remained steady for 35 consecutive months with an over-the-year growth rate of 3.0 percent in September 2023—a full percentage point faster than the national rate of 2.0 percent over the same time period. Moreover, according to The Digital Project Manager, “With 13,238 small businesses per 100,000 of the population, this is the most in any state. Floridians have an entrepreneurial mindset that doesn't only benefit themselves but their communities with the jobs that they create."

"Under Governor DeSantis' leadership, Florida continues to hedge against national trends, with four consecutive months of growth in construction professions, investor confidence in Florida’s AAA credit rating helping to drive record business formations, and elevated workforce confidence to participate in the labor force," said Secretary of Commerce, J. Alex Kelly. "The Governor’s foresight to invest in job seekers and job creators – through workforce education and training, infrastructure, workforce housing and a stable market for those who invest in job creators – has created a foundation for Florida to create new and sustainable opportunities."

Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in September 2023, lower than the national rate of 3.8 percent and marking the 35th consecutive month Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the nation’s.

Florida’s private sector employment grew by 2.5 percent (+214,500 jobs) over the year in September 2023, faster than the national rate of 2.0 percent over the same time period.

In September 2023, the professional and business services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 10,600 jobs from the previous month, followed by education and health services, adding 5,900 jobs and trade, transportation and utilities adding 4,500 jobs.

Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the September 2023 jobs reports by region, please see below: