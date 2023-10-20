Opening of a cold store and two production workshops in the village of Selbur, village community named after Mirali Mahmadaliev in Vose district

TAJIKISTAN, October 20 - On October 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip in Vose district, commissioned a cold storage and two production workshops in the village of Selbur, village community named after Mirali Mahmadaliev.

Factory for the production of confectionery, bread, fruit washing, packaging and storage for agricultural products has been built with high quality and meeting the requirements of our times by the patriotic resident of Vose district, director of "Mir Osor" LLC Nuriddin Kahhorov as part of the plan of events dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

A total of 35 local residents are provided with jobs in the production facilities and the cold store.

The enterprise produces 10 types of confectionery products in the amount of 2 tons in one shift. In another workshop, 5 tons of fruits and vegetables are dried in one shift and packaged in accordance with market and competitive requirements.

The devices and equipment of the workshops were purchased and installed from the developed countries of the world, including Turkiye.

Up to 500 tons of agricultural products can be placed in the new cold storage building. Currently, the workers of the company have stored the harvest of their cultivated lands, such as vegetables and fruits, in order not to lose them and to fully provide the residents with fresh products throughout the year.

In the same place, a garden was built on the area of 3.3 hectares by the management of the "Husain" farm of the "Mir Osor" LLC. Vegetables and other agricultural products are planted between the rows of trees for efficient land use.

After getting acquainted with the conditions and possibilities of the workshops and the cold store, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his gratitude to the management of the multi-sectoral farm "Mir Osor" for improving a corner of the country, creating jobs and producing fresh agricultural products.