Laxson Provisions Announces Nationwide Expansion Push to Bring Top-Quality Meats to States across the US

Laxson Provisions, a San Antonio-based meat and cheese purveyor, is expanding its distribution to restaurants and retailers beyond its traditional markets of Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laxson Provisions, a purveyor of fine meats and cheeses based in San Antonio, Texas, is looking to expand its distribution network beyond Texas and into the rest of the United States, bringing its long history of authentic Tex-Mex cuisine to as many people as possible.

Established in 1935 by the Laxson Brothers, the company grew to become one of the top meat market distributors in Texas, particularly in the San Antonio area. It adheres to the highest quality standards in its USDA inspected facility, which is open to the public, supplying the best chorizo, barbacoa, and sausages that are a hit at family gatherings and cookouts.

Laxson Provisions’ family recipes go back generations, using only the best ingredients, providing the most authentic flavors and best culinary experiences. True to the Laxson family legacy, each handmade batch is meticulously inspected and approved before it goes out the door. The company’s culinary experts, from purchasing to meat processing, have decades of industry experience, and it employs people local to the San Antonio area, ensuring that they have a pulse on local tastes and preferences.

Currently, Laxson Provisions supplies numerous restaurants across Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, and it is expanding its distribution network beyond those states, particularly in major population centers across the US.

“All over Texas and neighboring states, whether or not folks have heard of Laxson Provisions, people are familiar with the taste of our products, as they likely have eaten it at their favorite restaurant,” says Mandy Craig, CEO of Laxson Provisions. “Our barbacoa, for example, is kettle-cooked for six hours. It really has to be slow cooked, and you can't replicate that flavor on a massive industrial scale. Rather than someone having to wake up at 2am to cook the barbacoa at the restaurant, they can serve our pre-cooked version. No one will know that it wasn't made in the restaurant's kitchen, and, from a convenience perspective, that's a huge win for the restaurants.”

Aside from expanding its food service business, Laxson Provisions is also targeting a retail audience, especially since people are returning to office work, giving them less time to cook at home. According to Craig, consumers can just heat up Laxson’s pre-cooked products and throw them on rice, tortillas, or noodles, to enjoy a hearty meal. Laxson Provisions is working on distribution partnerships with major national retailers, so people can expect to soon see its products on retail shelves nationwide.

“There’s so many brands of chorizo in supermarkets today, but most of them have fillers and artificial colors, flavors, and additives. Our chorizo is differentiated from the competition by using all-natural ingredients and an authentic Mexican recipe passed down over the years,” Craig says. “Laxson Provision has been around for almost nine decades. There are a lot of restaurants in Texas that are now being run by the founders' children or grandchildren, and they are still loyally purchasing Laxson products. We envision building that loyalty beyond Texas, with a dream of supplying our customers high-quality meats for the next 100 years and continuing the legacy of the Laxson family.”

Media contact:

Name: Mandy Craig

Email: Info@laxsonprovisions.com



