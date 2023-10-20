Submit Release
Nomination Committee appointed for Hexatronic Group’s Annual General Meeting 2024

October 20, 2023
Gothenburg Sweden

The Nomination Committee for the Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) Annual General Meeting in 2024 has been appointed.

In accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting held on May 9, 2023, Hexatronic’s Nomination Committee shall include four members appointed by each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights as of August 31, 2023, that wish to have representation; the Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic Group shall be included as an adjunct member.

The Nomination Committee has been appointed as follows:

  • Mark Shay, representing Accendo Capital, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
  • Staffan Ringvall, representing Handelsbanken Fonder
  • Oscar Bergman, representing Swedbank Robur
  • Angelica Hanson, representing AMF Pension & Fonder
  • Anders Persson, adjunct member, Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic Group

The Nomination Committee represents approximately 28 percent of the outstanding shares and votes in the company. The proposal from the Nomination Committee will be presented in the convening notice of the Annual General Meeting 2024 and on the corporate website https://group.hexatronic.com.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 7, 2024, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Shareholders may submit proposals to the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2024 by e-mailing agm@hexatronic.com (please mark “to Nomination Committee”).

Gothenburg October 20, 2023

For more information, please contact:
Anders Persson
Chairman of the Board Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 702 69 08 90

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CEST on October 20, 2023.
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

