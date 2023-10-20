Serious Injury Results from OHRV Crash in Webster

CONTACT:

Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

October 20, 2023

Webster, NH – Just before 1:30 a.m. on October 19, 2023, New Hampshire State Police Dispatch received a report of a UTV crash on Province Road in Webster. A passerby observed a UTV that had struck a tree, causing serious injury to an individual. Webster Fire and Rescue, New Hampshire State Police, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded.

Upon investigation, it remains unclear what led to the crash. An individual identified as 32-year-old Stephen Zankowski of Salisbury, NH, was transported to Concord Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. Conservation Officers ask if anyone was in the area of Province Road in Webster between 9:00 p.m. on October 18 and 1:30 a.m. on October 19 and observed a red UTV operating in the area or has any information regarding the crash to please reach out to NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Sergeant Kevin Bronson at New Hampshire State Police Dispatch (603) 223-4381.