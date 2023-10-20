Celebrating Azul Printers as Platinum Sponsors, and Unveiling First Signage for Sugar Mas 52

(Press release) In an official ceremony on October 19, Azul Printers, a symbol of excellence in printing, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the St Kitts & Nevis Carnival by presenting a generous $60,000 contribution. This significant gesture cements Azul Printers as Platinum Sponsors of Sugar Mas 52, reflecting their integral role in celebrating our culture.

Represented by Gerhon Joseph and Oral Roberts, Azul Printers’ support extends even

further as they are also dedicated sponsors of the Miss St Kitts & Nevis Pageant.

Azul Printers’ generous donation reinforces their pivotal role in shaping and enhancing our

Sugar Mas 52 celebrations. Their commitment to quality aligns seamlessly with the values of our Carnival, promising an unforgettable experience for our community.

Unveiling of First Sugar Mas 52 Signage

Azul Printers and the St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee marked the countdown to Sugar

Mas 52 with the unveiling of vibrant signage at the Robert L Bradshaw Airport. This visual

proclamation underscores our collective anticipation for the Carnival season, and

emphasises that Sugar Mas is a celebration of national pride and unity.

Underscoring Azul Printers’ Impact

Chair of the St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee, Ms Shannon Hawley, expressed heartfelt

gratitude to Azul Printers for their remarkable contribution and efforts to create memorable

experiences for our community.

The St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee acknowledges and appreciates the pivotal role

played by Azul Printers in shaping and enhancing our Sugar Mas 52 celebrations. Their

collaboration ensures enhanced cultural festivities and an extraordinary Sugar Mas season.