Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,547 in the last 365 days.

Gatos Silver Announces Filing of Updated Technical Reports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a technical report summary prepared in accordance with subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and a corresponding technical report prepared in accordance National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (collectively, the “2023 Technical Reports”).

The 2023 Technical Reports, titled “Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update, Los Gatos Joint Venture, Chihuahua, Mexico” dated October 20, 2023, support the disclosure made by the Company in its September 6, 2023 press release announcing an updated Cerro Los Gatos mineral reserve, mineral resource, and life of mine plan.

The 2023 Technical Reports are also available on the Company’s website at: https://gatossilver.com.

About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV includes approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

Investors and Media Contact

André van Niekerk
Chief Financial Officer
investors@gatossilver.com
(604) 424-0984


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gatos Silver Announces Filing of Updated Technical Reports

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more