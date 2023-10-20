Submit Release
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share and Exceeds $2 Billion in Assets in the Third Quarter 2023

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2023 of $8.5 million, up from $8.3 million(1) (as adjusted) in the prior quarter and up from  $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 represents a return on average assets of 1.68% and a return on average tangible common equity of 19.74%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 of $1.47, up from $1.43(1) (as adjusted) in the prior quarter and up from $1.12 in the third quarter of 2022
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.76 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $47.1 million or 2.7% from June 30, 2023 and $176.6 million or 11.1% from December 31, 2022
  • Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.5 million, compared to net reversal of $7.1 million for the prior quarter and a provision of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The provision for the third quarter of 2023 primarily relates to a $1.25 million specific reserve for a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, partially offset by a $520 thousand release of reserve for unfunded commitments that was reclassified from noninterest expense
  • Total deposits were $1.77 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $70.5 million or 4.1% from June 30, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $16.0 million as a consequence of funding loan growth. Core deposits were $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $12.3 million or 0.8% from June 30, 2023
  • As of September 30, 2023, total available liquidity was $1.5 billion or 179% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $274 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.2 billion of unused borrowing capacity
  • Net interest margin was 4.67% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 4.73% for the prior quarter and 4.99% for the third quarter of 2022
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.92% for the third quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.59% for the prior quarter and 0.27% in the third quarter of 2022. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.18% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 1.67% at June 30, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 2.12% for the third quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.82% in the prior quarter and 0.36% in the third quarter of 2022
  • Tangible book value per share was $30.20 as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $1.38 since June 30, 2023 as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 28.6% year-over-year

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company reported net income of $8.5 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, which represents a 33.7% increase from $6.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. 

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We are very pleased with the results of the third quarter and our continued growth of the balance sheet coupled with strong earnings and net interest margin. Loan demand remains soft but both our Commercial & Private Banking as well as our SBA Lending Teams remain active in the market. Competition for deposits is intense so we are focused on providing exceptional Client service and taking advantage of market disruptions to obtain new Clients who can benefit from our Distinctly Different Service model.”

Sowers added, “We look at this market as an opportunity for CalPrivate Bank as we hire exceptional bankers and make investments in product strategy and innovation to serve the needs of our Clients not only now, but into the future. Credit trends remain solid but we have increased our portfolio management activities to reflect the current economic and interest rate environment.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $23.3 million, an increase of $0.5 million or 2.4% from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.7 million or 12.9% from the third quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase of $2.1 million in interest income, which resulted from a 2.6% increase in average earning assets and 20 basis point increase in yield on earning assets. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.6 million in interest expense, which resulted primarily from a 34 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 4.67% compared to 4.73% for the prior quarter and 4.99% in the third quarter of 2022. The 6 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to higher rates paid on funding sources, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.60% for the third quarter of 2023 compared with 6.40% for the prior quarter and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.24% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.90% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.92% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 1.59% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.49% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 1.24% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to a net reversal of $7.1 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The provision for the third quarter of 2023 primarily relates to a $1.25 million specific reserve for a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, partially offset by a $520 thousand release of reserve for unfunded commitments that was reclassified from noninterest expense. The net reversal in the second quarter of 2023 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million partially offset by provision expense of $1.5 million for loan growth. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase from $1.1 million in the prior quarter and compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The change from the prior quarter as well as the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to varying levels of gain on sale of SBA 7a loans. SBA loan sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $7.2 million with a 9.47% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $466 thousand, compared with $2.6 million with a 9.70% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $171 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase from $8.8 million in the prior quarter and $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.6 million benefit in professional services (legal expense specifically) in the second quarter resulting from legal fees waived as well as legal costs reimbursed by the participant bank in relation to the settled lawsuit with ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title. Additionally, other expenses increased by $1.1 million primarily due to a $520 thousand reclassification adjustment of the reversal of reserve for unfunded commitments which is now recorded in the provision (reversal) for credit losses line of the income statement as well as higher expenses for regulatory assessments. The efficiency ratio was 48.51% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 37.04% in the prior quarter and 53.29% in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned expense variances.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 29.8% compared to 29.7% in the prior quarter and 29.2% in the third quarter of 2022.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $2.07 billion, an increase of $97.5 million since the prior quarter and $219.3 million since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash balances and loans receivable.  Total cash and due from banks was $198.3 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $62.5 million, or 46.0%, since June 30, 2023, primarily due to the timing of the settlement of $52 million of brokered certificates of deposit obtained at the end of September 2023 and subsequently used to pay off Federal Home Loan Bank Advances in early October 2023.  Loans HFI totaled $1.76 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $47.1 million or 2.7% since June 30, 2023. Total deposits were $1.77 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $70.5 million since June 30, 2023. The growth in loans was also funded by wholesale borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank advances), which increased by $16.0 million since June 30, 2023. During the quarter, core deposits decreased by $12.3 million, which was driven by a $63.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits, partially offset by a $50.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs). Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 39.1% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 47.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $15.8 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $14.1 million as of June 30, 2023. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $23.8 million or 1.35% of loans HFI, compared to 1.32% as of June 30, 2023 and 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2022 primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.25% of total assets as of September 30, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.0 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $2.2 million as of June 30, 2023 and the change was due to a decrease in commitment balances available. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of September 30, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $11.0 million, down from $11.9 million as of June 30, 2023. Total classified assets as of September 30, 2023, consisted of 9 loans, of which 6 loans totaling $7.2 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 58.5%. The remaining 3 loans were commercial and industrial loans, two of which were SBA loans with a balance of $1.4 million, which includes one loan that is 75% guaranteed and one loan that is 90% guaranteed by the SBA, and the third was a $2.5 million unsecured loan with a specific reserve of $1.3 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

  September 30, 2023 (2) June 30, 2023
CalPrivate Bank    
Tier I leverage ratio 9.98% 9.75%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.03% 10.77%
Total risk-based capital ratio 12.28% 12.02%
     
(2) September 30, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.
 

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we in good faith believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

 
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Sep 30, 2022  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 20,013     $ 23,273     $ 13,506  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     20,508       27,566       44,776  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank     157,807       85,020       43,891  
Total cash and due from banks     198,328       135,859       102,173  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions     1,500       7,661       6,157  
Investment securities available for sale     86,648       94,574       107,332  
Loans held for sale     4,071       1,982       7,789  
Total loans held-for-investment     1,764,846       1,717,705       1,487,098  
Allowance for loan losses     (23,789 )     (22,588 )     (19,092 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance     1,741,057       1,695,117       1,468,006  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     8,915       8,915       7,020  
Right of use asset     2,827       2,525       2,669  
Premises and equipment, net     1,447       1,539       2,040  
Servicing assets, net     2,449       2,875       3,502  
Accrued interest receivable     6,877       6,118       4,262  
Other assets     20,100       19,572       15,951  
Total assets   $ 2,074,219     $ 1,976,737     $ 1,726,901  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing   $ 595,023     $ 657,980     $ 763,227  
Interest Bearing     1,174,664       1,041,192       767,371  
Total deposits     1,769,687       1,699,172       1,530,598  
FHLB borrowings     82,000       66,000       30,000  
Other borrowings     17,959       17,958       17,952  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     29,894       26,396       13,417  
Total liabilities     1,899,540       1,809,526       1,591,967  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock     73,416       73,379       71,671  
Additional paid-in capital     3,584       3,405       3,568  
Retained earnings     108,757       100,281       70,386  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net     (11,078 )     (9,854 )     (10,691 )
Total shareholders' equity     174,679       167,211       134,934  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,074,219     $ 1,976,737     $ 1,726,901  
 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    For the three months ended     Year to Date  
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Sep 30, 2022     Sep 30, 2023     Sep 30, 2022  
Interest Income                              
Loans   $ 30,568     $ 28,270     $ 21,028     $ 85,066     $ 56,205  
Investment securities     562       560       578       1,702       1,550  
Deposits in other financial institutions     1,748       1,933       372       4,831       711  
Total interest income     32,878       30,763       21,978       91,599       58,466  
                               
Interest Expense                              
Deposits     8,210       6,581       1,011       19,715       1,748  
Borrowings     1,413       1,474       364       3,753       991  
Total interest expense     9,623       8,055       1,375       23,468       2,739  
                               
Net interest income     23,255       22,708       20,603       68,131       55,727  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     471       (7,149 )     1,316       (6,605 )     2,118  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     22,784       29,857       19,287       74,736       53,609  
                               
Noninterest income:                              
Service charges on deposit accounts     313       310       306       971       887  
Net gain on sale of loans     466       171       647       1,111       3,886  
Other noninterest income     380       573       452       1,596       1,184  
Total noninterest income     1,159       1,054       1,405       3,678       5,957  
                               
Noninterest expense:                              
Compensation and employee benefits     7,512       7,189       7,261       22,731       21,948  
Occupancy and equipment     781       795       756       2,382       2,287  
Data processing     1,064       878       993       2,886       2,469  
Professional services     564       (836 )     1,493       166       4,243  
Other expenses     1,922       776       1,224       4,037       4,222  
Total noninterest expense     11,843       8,802       11,727       32,202       35,169  
Income before provision for income taxes     12,100       22,109       8,965       46,212       24,397  
Provision for income taxes     3,611       6,575       2,614       13,215       7,131  
Net income   $ 8,489     $ 15,534     $ 6,351     $ 32,997     $ 17,266  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 8,422     $ 15,407     $ 6,306     $ 32,763     $ 17,115  
                               
Earnings per share                              
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.49     $ 2.72     $ 1.14     $ 5.81     $ 3.08  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.47     $ 2.69     $ 1.12     $ 5.75     $ 3.03  
                               
Average shares outstanding     5,658,340       5,654,435       5,549,480       5,640,764       5,559,122  
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,709,994       5,726,522       5,640,841       5,697,911       5,657,117  
                                         


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
    For the three months ended  
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Sep 30, 2022  
    Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets                                                      
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 130,583     $ 1,748       5.31 %   $ 140,939     $ 1,933       5.50 %   $ 77,353     $ 372       1.91 %
Investment securities     101,313       562       2.22 %     110,332       560       2.03 %     122,184       578       1.89 %
Loans, including LHFS     1,745,113       30,568       6.95 %     1,675,790       28,270       6.77 %     1,438,489       21,028       5.80 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,977,009       32,878       6.60 %     1,927,061       30,763       6.40 %     1,638,026       21,978       5.32 %
Noninterest-earning assets     28,188                   32,741                   27,465              
Total Assets   $ 2,005,197                 $ 1,959,802                 $ 1,665,491              
                                                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                      
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered     99,243       402       1.61 %     99,334       364       1.47 %     92,769       166       0.71 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     657,453       4,248       2.56 %     645,219       3,570       2.22 %     533,902       602       0.45 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered     114,437       933       3.23 %     101,241       719       2.85 %     68,832       144       0.83 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered     871,133       5,583       2.54 %     845,794       4,653       2.21 %     695,503       912       0.52 %
Total brokered deposits     202,644       2,627       5.14 %     155,577       1,928       4.97 %     16,069       99       2.44 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,073,777       8,210       3.03 %     1,001,371       6,581       2.64 %     711,572       1,011       0.56 %
                                                       
FHLB advances     87,190       1,142       5.20 %     96,626       1,202       4.99 %     15,299       92       2.39 %
Other borrowings     17,958       271       5.99 %     17,971       272       6.07 %     17,951       272       6.06 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,178,925       9,623       3.24 %     1,115,968       8,055       2.90 %     33,250       364       4.34 %
                                                       
Noninterest-bearing deposits     625,115                   655,169       -             771,167              
Total Funding Sources     1,804,040       9,623       2.12 %     1,771,137       8,055       1.82 %     1,515,989       1,375       0.36 %
                                                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     27,810                   26,492                   4,775              
Shareholders' equity     173,347                   162,173                   144,727              
                                                       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 2,005,197                 $ 1,959,802                 $ 1,665,491              
                                                       
Net interest income/spread         $ 23,255       4.48 %         $ 22,708       4.58 %         $ 20,603       4.96 %
Net interest margin                 4.67 %                 4.73 %                 4.99 %
                                                             


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
    Year to Date  
    Sep 30, 2023     Sep 30, 2022  
    Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                    
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 131,621     $ 4,831       4.91 %   $ 97,946     $ 711       0.97 %
Investment securities     108,071       1,702       2.10 %     119,042       1,550       1.74 %
Loans     1,673,254       85,066       6.80 %     1,349,382       56,205       5.57 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,912,946       91,599       6.40 %     1,566,370       58,466       4.99 %
Noninterest-earning assets     28,581                   25,751              
Total Assets   $ 1,941,527                 $ 1,592,121              
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered     99,734       1,109       1.49 %     86,388       235       0.36 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     640,803       10,196       2.13 %     507,675       1,004       0.26 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered     99,685       2,108       2.83 %     68,182       371       0.73 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered     840,222       13,413       2.13 %     662,245       1,610       0.33 %
Total brokered deposits     170,256       6,302       4.95 %     15,364       138       1.20 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,010,478       19,715       2.61 %     677,609       1,748       0.34 %
                                     
FHLB advances     77,651       2,938       5.06 %     11,786       175       1.99 %
Other borrowings     17,969       815       6.06 %     17,949       816       6.08 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,106,098       23,468       2.84 %     29,735       991       4.46 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits     649,863                   737,578              
Total Funding Sources     1,755,961       23,468       1.79 %     1,444,921       2,739       0.25 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     24,718                   12,955              
Shareholders' equity     160,848                   134,245              
                                     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,941,527                 $ 1,592,121              
                                     
Net interest income/spread         $ 68,131       4.61 %         $ 55,727       4.74 %
Net interest margin                 4.76 %                 4.76 %
                                         


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022     Sep 30, 2022  
Assets                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 198,328     $ 135,859     $ 211,812     $ 128,642     $ 102,173  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions     1,500       7,661       7,661       7,923       6,157  
Investment securities     86,648       94,574       103,790       104,652       107,332  
Loans held for sale     4,071       1,982       465       7,061       7,789  
Total loans held-for-investment     1,764,846       1,717,705       1,623,028       1,588,248       1,487,098  
Allowance for loan losses     (23,789 )     (22,588 )     (21,135 )     (19,152 )     (19,092 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance     1,741,057       1,695,117       1,601,893       1,569,096       1,468,006  
Right of use asset     2,827       2,525       2,889       3,265       2,669  
Premises and equipment, net     1,447       1,539       1,744       1,742       2,040  
Other assets and interest receivable     38,341       37,480       36,374       32,499       30,735  
Total assets   $ 2,074,219     $ 1,976,737     $ 1,966,628     $ 1,854,880     $ 1,726,901  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
Liabilities                              
Noninterest Bearing   $ 595,023     $ 657,980     $ 639,664     $ 691,392     $ 763,227  
Interest Bearing     1,174,664       1,041,192       944,102       983,730       767,371  
Total Deposits     1,769,687       1,699,172       1,583,766       1,675,122       1,530,598  
Borrowings     99,959       83,958       209,956       17,954       47,952  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     29,894       26,396       20,592       18,480       13,417  
Total liabilities     1,899,540       1,809,526       1,814,314       1,711,556       1,591,967  
Shareholders' equity                              
Common stock     73,416       73,379       73,254       72,221       71,671  
Additional paid-in capital     3,584       3,405       3,289       3,353       3,568  
Retained earnings     108,757       100,281       84,751       77,810       70,386  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (11,078 )     (9,854 )     (8,980 )     (10,060 )     (10,691 )
Total shareholders' equity     174,679       167,211       152,314       143,324       134,934  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,074,219     $ 1,976,737     $ 1,966,628     $ 1,854,880     $ 1,726,901  
                               
Book value per common share   $ 30.63     $ 29.32     $ 26.83     $ 25.60     $ 24.12  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 30.20     $ 28.82     $ 26.30     $ 25.06     $ 23.49  
Shares outstanding     5,703,350       5,702,637       5,676,017       5,599,025       5,594,380  
                                         
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.
 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  For the three months ended  
  Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022     Sep 30, 2022  
Interest income $ 32,878     $ 30,763     $ 27,958     $ 26,065     $ 21,978  
Interest expense   9,623       8,055       5,790       3,469       1,375  
Net interest income   23,255       22,708       22,168       22,596       20,603  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses   471       (7,149 )     73       60       1,316  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   22,784       29,857       22,095       22,536       19,287  
                             
Noninterest income   1,159       1,054       1,465       1,084       1,405  
                             
Compensation and employee benefits   7,512       7,189       8,030       8,482       7,261  
Occupancy and equipment   781       795       806       820       756  
Data processing   1,064       878       944       942       993  
Professional services   564       (836 )     438       1,018       1,493  
Other expenses   1,922       776       1,339       1,813       1,224  
Total noninterest expense   11,843       8,802       11,557       13,075       11,727  
                             
Income before provision for income taxes   12,100       22,109       12,003       10,545       8,965  
Income taxes   3,611       6,575       3,029       3,102       2,614  
Net income $ 8,489     $ 15,534     $ 8,974     $ 7,443     $ 6,351  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,422     $ 15,407     $ 8,923     $ 7,394     $ 6,306  
                             
Earnings per share                            
Basic earnings per share $ 1.49     $ 2.72     $ 1.59     $ 1.33     $ 1.13  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.47     $ 2.69     $ 1.57     $ 1.31     $ 1.12  
                             
Average shares outstanding   5,658,340       5,654,435       5,608,193       5,551,376       5,549,480  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,709,994       5,726,522       5,673,394       5,645,355       5,640,841  


  Performance Ratios  
  Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022     Sep 30, 2022  
ROAA   1.68 %     3.18 %     1.96 %     1.68 %     1.51 %
ROAE   19.43 %     38.42 %     24.80 %     20.89 %     17.41 %
ROATCE (1)   19.74 %     39.14 %     25.32 %     21.41 %     17.84 %
Net interest margin   4.67 %     4.73 %     4.90 %     5.17 %     4.99 %
Net interest spread   4.48 %     4.58 %     4.80 %     5.11 %     4.96 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   48.51 %     37.04 %     48.90 %     55.22 %     53.29 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.34 %     1.80 %     2.52 %     2.95 %     2.79 %
                                       
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.
                                       


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
    Selected Quarterly Average Balances  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    For the three months ended  
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022     Sep 30, 2022  
Total assets   $ 2,005,197     $ 1,959,802     $ 1,857,994     $ 1,759,204     $ 1,665,491  
Earning assets   $ 1,977,009     $ 1,927,061     $ 1,833,089     $ 1,733,577     $ 1,638,026  
Total loans, including loans held for sale   $ 1,745,113     $ 1,675,790     $ 1,597,236     $ 1,527,863     $ 1,438,489  
Total deposits   $ 1,698,892     $ 1,656,540     $ 1,624,777     $ 1,574,002     $ 1,482,739  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 173,347     $ 162,173     $ 146,778     $ 141,330     $ 144,727  


    Loan Balances by Type  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022     Sep 30, 2022  
Real estate - investor owned   $ 495,450     $ 481,518     $ 472,315     $ 476,404     $ 403,950  
Real estate - owner occupied     495,909       468,234       418,788       394,365       382,689  
Real estate - multifamily     159,447       150,003       141,783       130,901       136,841  
Real estate - single family     116,197       119,762       121,760       118,502       107,728  
Commercial business     435,183       421,717       401,277       405,919       394,369  
Land and construction     59,591       73,665       64,571       56,153       55,418  
Consumer     3,069       2,806       2,534       6,004       6,103  
Total loans held for investment   $ 1,764,846     $ 1,717,705     $ 1,623,028     $ 1,588,248     $ 1,487,098  


    Deposits by Type  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022     Sep 30, 2022  
Noninterest-bearing DDA   $ 595,023     $ 657,980     $ 639,664     $ 691,392     $ 763,227  
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered     108,508       101,064       99,988       109,130       95,677  
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     696,499       670,195       637,031       614,991       576,395  
Time deposits, excluding brokered     122,622       105,757       77,052       54,887       56,341  
Total deposits, excluding brokered     1,522,652       1,534,996       1,453,735       1,470,400       1,491,640  
Total brokered deposits     247,035       164,176       130,031       204,722       38,958  
Total deposits   $ 1,769,687     $ 1,699,172     $ 1,583,766     $ 1,675,122     $ 1,530,598  
 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
    Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    For the three months ended  
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022     Sep 30, 2022  
Allowance for loan losses:                              
Beginning balance   $ 22,588     $ 21,135     $ 19,152     $ 19,092     $ 17,776  
Impact of CECL adoption     -       -       1,910       -       -  
Provision for loan losses     1,194       (7,149 )     73       60       1,316  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     7       8,602       -       -       -  
Ending balance     23,789       22,588       21,135       19,152       19,092  
Reserve for unfunded commitments (1)     1,969       2,172       2,802       1,718       1,674  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 25,758     $ 24,760     $ 23,937     $ 20,870     $ 20,766  
 
(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.
 


    Asset Quality  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022     Sep 30, 2022  
Total loans held-for-investment   $ 1,764,846     $ 1,717,705     $ 1,623,028     $ 1,588,248     $ 1,487,098  
Allowance for loan losses   $ (23,789 )   $ (22,588 )   $ (21,135 )   $ (19,152 )   $ (19,092 )
30-89 day past due loans and still accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
90+ day past due loans and still accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 5,105     $ 3,354     $ 4,384     $ 3,880     $ 4,593  
NPAs / Assets     0.25 %     0.17 %     0.22 %     0.21 %     0.27 %
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO     0.29 %     0.20 %     0.27 %     0.24 %     0.31 %
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries)   $ (7 )   $ (8,602 )   $ -     $ -     $ -  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)     0.00 %     (2.05 )%     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI     1.35 %     1.32 %     1.30 %     1.21 %     1.28 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans     465.99 %     673.46 %     482.09 %     493.61 %     415.68 %
                                         


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for:  adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation    
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    
                               
    For the three months ended     Year to Date  
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Sep 30, 2022     Sep 30, 2023     Sep 30, 2022  
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes                              
Income before provision for income taxes   $ 12,100     $ 22,109     $ 8,965     $ 46,212     $ 24,397  
ANI recovery (1)     -       (7,708 )     -       (7,708 )     -  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)     -       (1,635 )     -       (1,635 )     -  
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)     -       (986 )     -       (986 )     -  
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)   $ 12,100     $ 11,780     $ 8,965     $ 35,883     $ 24,397  
                               
Adjusted net income                              
Net income   $ 8,489     $ 15,534     $ 6,351     $ 32,997     $ 17,266  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     -       (5,430 )     -       (5,430 )     -  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     -       (1,152 )     -       (1,152 )     -  
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan  acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     -       (694 )     -       (694 )     -  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 8,489     $ 8,258     $ 6,351     $ 25,721     $ 17,266  
                               
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")                              
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.47     $ 2.69     $ 1.12     $ 5.75     $ 3.03  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     -       (0.94 )     -       (0.94 )     -  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     -       (0.20 )     -       (0.20 )     -  
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     -       (0.12 )     -       (0.12 )     -  
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)   $ 1.47     $ 1.43     $ 1.12     $ 4.49     $ 3.03  
                               
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,709,994       5,726,522       5,640,841       5,697,911       5,657,117  
 
(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.6 million of legal costs by the participant bank.  In addition, $0.5 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013.   Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.
 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                               
    For the three months ended  
    Sep 30, 2023     Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022     Sep 30, 2022  
Efficiency Ratio                              
Noninterest expense   $ 11,843     $ 8,802     $ 11,557     $ 13,075     $ 11,727  
Net interest income     23,255       22,708       22,168       22,596       20,603  
Noninterest income     1,159       1,054       1,465       1,084       1,405  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     24,414       23,762       23,633       23,680       22,008  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     48.51 %     37.04 %     48.90 %     55.22 %     53.29 %
                               
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                              
Noninterest expense   $ 11,843     $ 8,802     $ 11,557     $ 13,075     $ 11,727  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation     -       1,635       -       -       -  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)     11,843       10,437       11,557       13,075       11,727  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     24,414       23,762       23,633       23,680       22,008  
Recovery of  interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination     -       (84 )     -       -       -  
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)     24,414       23,678       23,633       23,680       22,008  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     48.51 %     44.08 %     48.90 %     55.22 %     53.29 %
                               
Pretax pre-provision net revenue                              
Net interest income   $ 23,255     $ 22,708     $ 22,168     $ 22,596     $ 20,603  
Noninterest income     1,159       1,054       1,465       1,084       1,405  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     24,414       23,762       23,633       23,680       22,008  
Less: Noninterest expense     11,843       8,802       11,557       13,075       11,727  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 12,571     $ 14,960     $ 12,076     $ 10,605     $ 10,281  
                               
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity                              
Net income   $ 8,489     $ 15,534     $ 8,974     $ 7,443     $ 6,351  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)     8,489       8,258       8,974       7,443       6,351  
Average assets     2,005,197       1,959,802       1,857,994       1,759,204       1,665,491  
Average shareholders' equity     173,347       162,173       146,778       141,330       144,727  
Less: Average intangible assets     2,709       2,975       3,026       3,385       3,599  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     170,638       159,198       143,752       137,945       141,128  
                               
Return on average assets     1.68 %     3.18 %     1.96 %     1.68 %     1.51 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)     1.68 %     1.69 %     1.96 %     1.68 %     1.51 %
Return on average equity     19.43 %     38.42 %     24.80 %     20.89 %     17.41 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)     19.43 %     20.42 %     24.80 %     20.89 %     17.41 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     19.74 %     39.14 %     25.32 %     21.41 %     17.85 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)     19.74 %     20.81 %     25.32 %     21.41 %     17.85 %
                               
Tangible book value per share                              
Total equity     174,679       167,211       152,314       143,324       134,934  
Less: Total intangible assets     2,449       2,875       3,057       3,007       3,502  
Total tangible equity     172,230       164,336       149,257       140,317       131,432  
Shares outstanding     5,703,350       5,702,637       5,676,017       5,599,025       5,594,380  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 30.20     $ 28.82     $ 26.30     $ 25.06     $ 23.49  
                                         
(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.
                                         


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
             
    Year to Date  
    Sep 30, 2023     Sep 30, 2022  
Efficiency Ratio            
Noninterest expense   $ 32,202     $ 35,169  
Net interest income     68,131       55,727  
Noninterest income     3,678       5,957  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     71,809       61,684  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     44.84 %     57.01 %
             
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio            
Noninterest expense   $ 32,202     $ 35,169  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation     1,635       -  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)     33,837       35,169  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     71,809       61,684  
Recovery of  interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination     (84 )     -  
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)     71,725       61,684  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     47.18 %     57.01 %
             
Pretax pre-provision net revenue            
Net interest income   $ 68,131     $ 55,727  
Noninterest income     3,678       5,957  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     71,809       61,684  
Less: Noninterest expense     32,202       35,169  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 39,607     $ 26,515  
             
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity            
Net income   $ 32,997     $ 17,266  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)     25,721       17,266  
Average assets     1,941,527       1,592,121  
Average shareholders' equity     160,848       134,245  
Less: Average intangible assets     2,879       2,903  
Average tangible common equity     157,969       131,342  
             
Return on average assets     2.27 %     1.45 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)     1.77 %     1.45 %
Return on average equity     27.43 %     17.20 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)     21.38 %     17.20 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     27.93 %     17.58 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)     21.77 %     17.58 %
                 
(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.


