Doyle Grisham Releases Moonlit Shore Single with Firebird Sounds Distribution, a boutique Company off the Coast of Maine

Coral Reefer Doyle Grisham Releases his latest single, Moonlit Shore. Dropped Friday, October 20th Worldwide on all Streaming Platforms

I kept the melody to the song that I wrote in my head all of these years”
— Doyle Grisham

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Reefer Doyle Grisham releases his latest single, Moonlit Shore Friday October 20th on all streaming platforms.

Doyle speaks on how he wrote Moonlit Shore:
"In 1969, I was touring with county singer, David Houson, who had the hit recording, "Almost Persuaded". David had been approached to sing the title song for a new western TV show starring Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. and they were looking for other songs to be featured for scenes on the show. David's manager, Tillman Franks told me to come up with something for their consideration. So, one afternoon, I got out my acoustic guitar and came up with a song that I could present to the producers of the show. In reality, the western TV show never happened. However, I kept the melody to the song that I wrote in my head all of these years and about 5 years ago when I was looking for some more songs for a CD I was recording, I used the melody of the song I wrote for the western TV show as a verse and wrote a chorus to it to make it longer. By changing the feel a little bit on the recording, it took on kind of an "island" feel and became "Moonlit Shore", which I did include on a CD of mine by the same name!! "

