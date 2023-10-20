“Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade helps the sector to explore business opportunities

MACAU, October 20 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-ordinated by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), the “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making was held today (20 October) at the Macao Fashion Festival 2023 in Cotai Expo Hall C of The Venetian Macao, showcasing the latest works from various local fashion brands.

The event was attended by the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan; the Member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Chan Ka Io; and the Director-General of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, Victoria Kuan, among others. At the event, several professionals from the local and foreign sector and fashion buyers were invited to attend the Fashion Parade, communicated with the designers, shared views about their works and the market and discussed cooperation opportunities.

This Fashion Parade showcased the works by fashion designers selected from the 9th Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making, in which a total of 56 sets of clothing were presented by models, including men’s and women’s elegant clothing, women’s casual and formal attire. Participating designers included (in arbitrary order): Siu David, Wong Man I, Lei Wai Cheng, Lai Ka Pou, Leng Carmen, Kan Ka Kei and Vong Si Weng.

IC has organised the “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making since 2014, providing a platform for local fashion sector to promote the latest works. Through the Fashion Parade, IC hopes to increase the popularity of Macao’s fashion sector and brands so as to explore more business opportunities and promote the professionalism and market-oriented development of Macao’s fashion design industry.