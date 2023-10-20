‘Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’ to open for registration starting Sunday

MACAU, October 20 - The ‘Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’ organised by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, Bank of China (Macau), and Sports Olympic Committee of Macau, China will take place at 6:30 a.m. on 5 November. Registration for the fun run will open at 9 a.m. on 22 October (Sunday) and anyone aged 15 or above (born in or before 2008) with a valid identification document are welcome to sign up. A limited quota of 4,000 places is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone interested can log in to the registration system through BOC Mobile Banking Macau or the Sports Bureau website using their Macao mobile number or email and follow the onscreen instructions to complete their registration. The registration fee is MOP 50 and is payable by BOC Pay, Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay and Alipay (mainland China). The organisers advise potential participants that there is no need to open an account in advance, and they can prepare all their personal information required for registration (full name, identification document number, and contact details) beforehand to save time when registering. For registration details, please visit www.sport.gov.mo/zh/calendary/type/item/id/10007 or call 2858 0762 during the registration period.

Successful registrants will receive a ‘registration completion’ SMS or email from the organisers as confirmation. Participants can then log in to the aforesaid registration system using their Macao mobile number or email, go to ‘My Activity’ and check ‘My Registration’ and the ‘QR Code for Collection of Number Bib’. Participants are required to collect their number bib and timing chip from the Macao Forum between 1 and 4 November by presenting the ‘registration completion’ SMS or email and their valid identification document. Those unable to come in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf, and the authorised person is required to present their valid identification document, a copy of the applicant’s identification document, and the ‘registration completion’ SMS or email.

For more information about this activity, please visit the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo or the Macau Grand Prix official website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, follow the Facebook pages ‘Trend on Macau Sport for All’, ‘Macau Grand Prix’, and ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’, WeChat official accounts ‘澳門體育’(Macao Sports), ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) and ‘澳門格蘭披治大賽車’ (Macau Grand Prix), or the Weibo of the Macau Grand Prix, or call the hotline at 2823 6363 during office hours.