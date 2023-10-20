Journey Medical Corporation Announces Data from Bioavailability Study of DFD-29 (Minocycline Hydrochloride Modified Release Capsules, 40 mg) vs. Solodyn® (Minocycline Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 105 mg)

Study demonstrated systemic exposure of DFD-29 was significantly lower than that of Solodyn (105 mg)



Data presented at 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

New Drug Application submission to FDA for DFD-29 anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced data from a comparative bioavailability (bridging) study of DFD-29 (Minocycline Hydrochloride Modified Release Capsules, 40 mg) vs. Solodyn® (Minocycline Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 105 mg). DFD-29 is being developed for the treatment of rosacea in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. The data were presented at the 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference taking place in Las Vegas, NV.

“The results of this bioavailability study successfully demonstrate that the systemic exposure of minocycline with DFD-29 (40 mg) was significantly lower than that of Solodyn (105 mg),” said Srinivas Sidgiddi, M.D., Vice President, Research & Development of Journey Medical. “We’re also encouraged by DFD-29’s safety profile demonstrated throughout our ongoing development program.”

The single-center, randomized, open-label, laboratory-blinded, three-way, six-sequence crossover study enrolled 24 healthy subjects with three objectives: 1) to assess the comparative bioavailability of DFD-29 vs. Solodyn (105 mg), 2) to evaluate the impact of food on DFD-29 bioavailability and 3) to evaluate the safety and tolerability profile of DFD-29. The mean age of the subjects was 42.4 years, 87% male (n=20), 78.3% Caucasian (n=18) and 78.3% were not Hispanic or Latino (n=18).

The study compared the pharmacokinetics of a single dose of: 1) DFD-29 after an overnight fast of ≥10.5 hours; 2) DFD-29 after an overnight fast of ≥10.5 hours and 30 minutes after the start of a high-fat, high-calorie breakfast; and 3) Solodyn (105 mg) after an overnight fast of ≥10.5 hours.

Data highlights include:

Bioavailability of minocycline was significantly lower after a single dose of DFD-29 under fasting and fed conditions vs. Solodyn (105 mg) following a single dose under fasting conditions.

Food intake had no impact on maximum concentration (C max ) of minocycline from DFD-29 but may delay absorption and may slightly increase exposure (AUC).

) of minocycline from DFD-29 but may delay absorption and may slightly increase exposure (AUC). Treatment-emergent adverse events were mostly mild (21/22; 95.5%), the most common being headache. No serious adverse events were reported in the study.



Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Journey Medical, stated, “We continue to be encouraged by the growing body of clinical research evaluating DFD-29. Given the previously reported positive results from our two Phase 3 clinical trials of DFD-29, we anticipate submitting a New Drug Application to the FDA by the end of this year. If approved, DFD-29 will be the lowest-dose minocycline on the market and may create a paradigm shift in how rosacea is treated in the millions of patients suffering from this condition.”

About Rosacea

Rosacea is a chronic, relapsing, inflammatory skin condition that most commonly presents with symptoms such as deep facial redness, acne-like inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) and spider veins (telangiectasia). According to The National Rosacea Society , it is estimated that rosacea affects well over 16 million Americans and as many as 415 million worldwide. Rosacea is most frequently seen in adults between 30 and 50 years of age. Surveys conducted by The National Rosacea Society report more than 90 percent of rosacea patients said their condition had lowered their self-confidence and self-esteem, and 41 percent reported that it had caused them to avoid public contact or cancel social engagements. Among rosacea patients with severe symptoms, 88 percent said the disorder had adversely affected their professional interactions, and 51 percent said they had missed work because of their condition.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

