Focus group meeting for veterinarians or other healthcare professionals on facilitating pharmacovigilance reporting of medicinal products used in aquaculture, European Medicines Agency, 10:00 - 17:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 22/11/2023 to 22/11/2023

The European Medicines Agency has a coordinating role in the EU pharmacovigilance system and operates services and processes to support veterinary pharmacovigilance activities. This entails surveillance of adverse events, including lack of expected efficacy reported after veterinary medicinal products are used in practice, to safeguard animal and public health and the environment.

The Agency is hosting a Focus group meeting for veterinarians or other healthcare professionals on facilitating pharmacovigilance reporting of medicinal products used in aquaculture. The aim of the meeting is to: