Person of interest sought in Grover Street fire 

SPRINGFIELD — Investigators from the Springfield Police Detective Bureau, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad are asking all residents who live in the area of Grover Street to please check their home video cameras for anyone that may have appeared on their cameras between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Monday October 16. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is seeking to speak with a person of interest seen in the area around the time of the fatal structure fire.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. members of the Springfield Fire and Police Departments responded to 118 Grover Street for a structure fire. An adult female occupant succumbed to her injuries at Baystate. An adult male occupant was revived, transported to Baystate and later flown to Boston with serious injuries.

The person of interest detectives would like to speak with can be seen at the Springfield Police Department's website. Due to the camera the clothes you see may not match what this person was wearing or what you may see on your camera. If you see anyone on your cameras between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16 in the Grover Street area please contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. The area of interest is within the map provided, but if you live on the outskirts of this area please do check your cameras as well.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted jointly by the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau, Hampden District Attorney’s Office Murder & Crimes Against Property Units, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.

