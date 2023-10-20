Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces $4 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,418,440 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), series A warrants to purchase up to 1,418,440 shares of common stock and series B warrants to purchase up to 1,418,440 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $2.82 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The offering is expected to close on or about October 24, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The series A and the series B warrants will have an exercise price of $2.82 per share and will become exercisable on the effective date of stockholder approval for the issuance of the shares upon exercise of the warrants (or payment of $0.125 per share). The series A warrants will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance and the series B warrants will expire eighteen months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the private placement are expected to be approximately $4 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, working capital and to support regulatory and clinical activities related to AD04, its lead investigational drug product for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

The offer and sale of the securities described above are being offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities issued in the private placement and the shares of common stock underlying the warrants may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

The Company has agreed to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) covering the resale of the securities to be issued in the private placement and the shares of common stock underlying the warrants no later than 20 days following the date of the definitive agreements and to have the registration statement declared effective no later than 75 days following the date of the definitive agreements in the event of a “full review” by the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company's ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes (estimated to be approximately one-third of the AUD population) identified using the Company's companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the private placement, the satisfaction of the closing conditions of the private placement, and the use of net proceeds from the private placement as well as the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, market and other conditions, our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to maintain our Nasdaq listing, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

