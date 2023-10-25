Dr. Mittelman of Mittelman Plastic Surgery to Speak at AAFPRS Annual Meeting

AAFPRS Annual Meeting- Dr. Harry Mittelman, Speaker Dr. Harry Mittelman, top facial plastic surgeon

Dr. Mittelman of Mittelman Plastic Surgery to Speak at American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Annual Meeting

Cosmetic surgery can produce beautiful results, especially when these results are so natural that they are not obvious to others.” — Harry Mittelman, MD

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Harry Mittelman, a nationally renowned plastic surgeon, and innovator in surgical facelift techniques, will be speaking at the upcoming American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas October 25-28. AAFPRS Annual Meeting provides educational and networking experiences for the entire clinical care team. It’s packed with world-class speakers, including Dr. Mittelman.

Dr. Mittelman is the founder of Mittelman Plastic Surgery, a leading practice in facial plastic surgery. He is known for his expertise in a wide range of procedures, including his scarless rhinoplasty, facelifts, and eyelid surgery. He is also a pioneer in the development of new surgical techniques, such as the Mittelman Mighty Mini Tuck, a minimally invasive facelift procedure with LOCAL anesthesia, a safe procedure, decreased cost, natural look, quick healing, minimal post-operative pain, out socially in one week or less with great results.

At the AAFPRS Annual Meeting, Dr. Mittelman will be speaking on the latest advances in surgical facelift techniques. He will also be sharing his insights on how to achieve natural-looking and long-lasting results.

“I am honored to be invited to speak at the AAFPRS Annual Meeting,” said Dr. Mittelman. “This is a prestigious event that brings together the leading experts in facial plastic surgery from around the world. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with my colleagues.”

Dr. Mittelman is a board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon and a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Mittelman Plastic Surgery is a state-of-the-art practice that offers a wide range of facial plastic surgery procedures. Dr. Mittelman and his team are committed to providing their patients with the highest quality of care and the best possible results.

About the Mittelman Mighty Mini Tuck

The Mittelman Mighty Mini Tuck, developed by Dr. Mittelman, is a minimally invasive facelift procedure that delivers natural-looking results with a quick recovery time. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia and it takes about two hours to complete.

During the procedure, Dr. Mittelman makes small incisions at the hairline and behind the ears. He then uses a variety of techniques to tighten the skin and muscles of the face and neck as well as lipo sculpturing when needed. The incisions are then closed with sutures, and the patient can go home the same day.

The Mittelman Mighty Mini Tuck (MMMT) is a good option for patients who want to improve the appearance of their lower face and neck without the downtime and slightly longer healing time associated with Dr. Mittelman’s traditional classic face/neck lift. His procedures are also ideal for patients who are looking for a more natural-looking result. The MMMT is safe for patients with diabetes, smokers, and most other pre-existing conditions.

Scarless Rhinoplasty

In addition to the Mittelman Mighty Mini Tuck, Dr. Mittelman is also known for his expertise in scarless rhinoplasty. Scarless rhinoplasty, also known as closed rhinoplasty, is a surgical procedure that alters the size and shape of the nose without any visible incisions. Instead, Dr. Mittelman makes small incisions inside the nose through which he can access and reshape the nasal bones and cartilage. This surgery is a good option for patients who want to improve the appearance of their nose without the visible scarring associated with traditional rhinoplasty. It is also a good option for patients who have had previous rhinoplasty surgery.

MedSpa at Mittelman Plastic Surgery

The MedSpa at Mittelman Plastic Surgery is a state-of-the-art facility that offers a wide range of non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. The MedSpa is staffed by experienced and certified professionals who are dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality of care and the best possible results.

Some of the services offered at the MedSpa at Mittelman Plastic Surgery include:

• Botox and Dysport: These injectable treatments can be used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the face.

• Fillers: Fillers can be used to add volume to the face, reduce the appearance of scars, and improve the overall appearance of the skin.

• Laser hair removal: Laser hair removal is a permanent solution to unwanted hair growth.

• Chemical peels: Chemical peels can be used to improve the appearance of the skin by removing dead skin cells and revealing fresh, new skin underneath.

• Microneedling: Microneedling is a minimally invasive procedure that can be used to improve the appearance of the skin by stimulating collagen production.

• Medical facials: Medical facials are customized to meet the individual needs of each patient and can be used to improve the appearance of the skin, reduce the appearance of acne, and reduce the signs of aging.

In addition to these services, the MedSpa at Mittelman Plastic Surgery also offers a variety of other treatments, such as body contouring, skin tightening, and cellulite reduction.

Dr. Harry Mittelman

Dr. Mittelman has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of facial plastic surgery, including facial contouring, rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, and laser cosmetic surgery. He was awarded the Mark Rafaty Award and the William Wright Award by the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery for "exceptional contributions to the field," and he has also received a "Teacher of the Year" award at Stanford for his resident instruction and lectures.

Dr. Mittelman is an active member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has been elected by his peers to serve on its Board of Directors and as its treasurer for four years. He is also a founding member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

Dr. Mittelman is a highly respected surgeon and teacher. He has been invited to lecture and teach at numerous national and international meetings. He has also published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Mittelman is also actively involved in research. He is currently conducting research on new and innovative techniques for facial rejuvenation.

To learn more about Dr. Mittelman and Mittelman Plastic Surgery, please visit https://www.MittelmanPlasticSurgery.com or call 650-941-8888.

Mittelman Plastic Surgery with Dr Harry Mittelman, top Facial Plastic Surgeon, Los Altos CA