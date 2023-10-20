Submit Release
Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 17, 2023

Company to Webcast Conference Call Live at 9:00 a.m. ET

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading integrated commerce retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its third quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 17, 2023. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

To participate in the conference call, please pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI07bdb256778248b784758fb683dd7914. Upon registering, you will be provided a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

Webcast

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor.relations@dxlg.com
603-933-0541


Primary Logo

