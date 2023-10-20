Murkez Technologies Partners with Leading ATM Services Provider in the USA to Enhance Financial Sector Solutions
The collaboration with this industry leader bolsters Murkez Technologies' capacity to provide tailored Business Solution Services for the financial sector.
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murkez Technologies, a leader in IT and Business Consulting, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with a US-based enterprise specializing in ATM processing services. The collaboration with this industry leader significantly bolsters Murkez Technologies' capacity to provide tailored Business Solution Services for the financial sector.
This strategic partner extends ATM processing services to a diverse clientele across the US, including banks, credit unions, and retail establishments. Their comprehensive offerings encompass ATM transaction processing, ATM cash loading, and ATM maintenance. Additionally, they provide a diverse range of ATM machines, designed for various settings, from indoor to outdoor options, complemented by essential accessories such as ATM signage and security cameras.
Ahmad Mian, Chairman & CEO of Murkez Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration: "We are delighted to collaborate with this partner, expanding our footprint into the financial services sector. Their unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is a testament to our shared values."
This strategic alliance exemplifies Murkez Technologies' commitment to continually expanding its capabilities and enhancing its offerings. By aligning with industry leaders, Murkez Technologies aims to deliver innovative solutions that empower businesses in the financial sector to thrive and meet the evolving needs of their customers.
About Murkez Technologies
Murkez Technologies is an emerging IT and Business consulting company providing services to industry-leading clientele in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers tailored solutions for BPO, IT, and IT-enabled services for a wide range of industries.
