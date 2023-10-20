Join Operation Eyesight for an inspiring night at the movies at the Infinity Dome theatre on Oct. 26

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgarians are invited to join Operation Eyesight for an inspiring night at the movies at TELUS Spark’s Infinity Dome theatre on October 26, as Operation Eyesight celebrates 60 years of life-changing work.

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time: 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Location: Infinity Dome theatre at TELUS Spark, Calgary

Registration: operationeysight.com/celebrating60

Founded in Calgary, the international development organization has been preventing blindness and restoring sight globally for the past six decades. Thursday’s free film will feature its programs and partners in India, Ghana, Kenya and Zambia, along with special interviews with staff and supporters in Calgary.

“Calgary has become a centre for global eye health, and we are grateful to Calgarians and our entire global community for the role they are playing in bringing the gift of sight to communities worldwide,” says Kashinath Bhoosnurmath, President and CEO of Operation Eyesight.

“This event will be a professionally produced, visually-stunning experience, as we journey through the decades and celebrate the incredible work that is happening around the globe, thanks to our generous donors. It’s sure to bring a smile to your face. It’s not something you want to miss.”

There will be a Q&A session immediately following the film, where guests can learn more about Operation Eyesight’s sight-saving programs.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and seating is limited. Popcorn, refreshments and parking will be provided. To register for the event, visit operationeysight.com/celebrating60



Operation Eyesight is a Calgary-based international development organization working to prevent blindness and restore sight. Since 1963, with the support of donors and partners around the globe, Operation Eyesight has transformed the lives of millions of children, women and men worldwide, by bringing sustainable eye health care to communities that need it most. This year, Operation Eyesight celebrates 60 years of collaborating with local hospitals and government partners to invest in sustainable eye health treatment, blindness prevention and community development – For All The World To See. operationeyesight.com @OpEyesight



For further information, please contact:

Colin Zak

Communications Specialist

Operation Eyesight Universal

Mobile: 403-471-0722

ZakC@operationeyesight.com

operationeyesight.com

@OpEyesight

