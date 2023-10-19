Slovenia's activities at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Third Committee

SLOVENIA, October 19 - Slovenia has directed its attention towards key areas within the Third Committee’s purview, which include the rights of women, the elderly, and children, human rights in the context of the environment, the state of human rights around the world and the role of civil society, and actively participates in other topics under discussion.

During its regular autumn session, the Third Committee addresses human rights issues mainly through general discussions and interactive dialogues involving special rapporteurs, independent experts, chairs of treaty bodies and special representatives of the UN system. Each year, the General Assembly also takes note of the annual report presented by the President of the UN Human Rights Council. The Third Committee considers several resolutions related to various human rights matters, including the human rights situation by country.

In this year's session, Slovenia, represented by a youth delegate, made its initial contribution during the general debate on social development. The youth delegate highlighted the challenges facing young people, such as housing, precarious employment, brain drain, responsible use of information technologies and mental health.

Subsequently, Slovenia participated in interactive dialogues with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls, the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, and the Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment.

The Third Committee’s work is expected to conclude on 17 November 2023.