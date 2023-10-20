EMU Tourism Faculty Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department Students Received Certificates Upon Completing Their Education and Internship in Italy

A certificate ceremony was held for the students of the EMU Tourism Faculty Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department who completed their summer internships in Italy as part of the collaboration protocol signed between the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and ICIF - Italian Culinary Institute For Foreigners, one of Italy's leading institutions.

A Proud Achievement

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Barista Café, the Dean of the DAU Tourism Faculty, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, noted that the faculty, which started offering education in the 2010-2011 Academic Year with 25 students in the 2-year Associate Degree Program in Culinary Arts, has continued with around 600 students in Turkish and English Gastronomy and Culinary Arts undergraduate programs, as well as Associate Degree programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry, and Bakery. Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed that the students receive quality education from international teaching staff in the faculty's 6 practice kitchens, practice restaurant, amphitheater kitchen, barista café, and mixology laboratory, and he emphasized that this is a proud achievement.

Internships at Michelin Star Restaurants

As a result of efforts initiated by the faculty administration to enable students to reach better positions in the globalizing world, Prof. Dr. Kılıç mentioned that an agreement was made with ICIF - Italian Culinary Institute For Foreigners in February 2015. Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that within the framework of this agreement, they bid farewell to their first group of students to Italy in the summer of 2015. Prof. Dr. Kılıç further explained that at this stage, the summer internships and education of 22 students have been reinforced with a 2-week basic Italian cuisine education at ICIF and subsequent internships at Michelin-starred and luxury restaurants.

Job Offers for EMU Tourism Faculty Students on Internship

Students who spoke at the ceremony mentioned that they learned the intricacies of Italian cuisine during their internships and education and expressed their satisfaction with the internships conducted by chefs and managers. They also mentioned that they received job offers after graduation. The ceremony concluded with a cocktail reception following the distribution of certificates.