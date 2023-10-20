H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Third Quarter of 2023

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the third quarter (“Q3 2023”) ended September 30, 2023.



Business update

For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q3 2023 recovered to 129% of the 2019 level, supported by the strong travel demand. Breaking down into monthly numbers, our RevPAR in July, August and September 2023 recovered to 132%, 128% and 128% of the 2019 levels, respectively. While the RevPAR growth continued to be primarily driven by ADR growth, the occupancy rate recovery also improved sequentially this quarter. In Q3 2023, our hotel openings picked up with a gross openings of 545 hotels, and our hotel closures amounted to 139 hotels.

Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”) continued its promising business recovery trend and its RevPAR recovered to 107% of the 2019 level.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms

Opened

in Q3 2023

Closed (2)

in Q3 2023

Net added

in Q3 2023

As of

September 30,

2023

As of

September 30,

2023

Leased and owned hotels 4 (12 ) (8 ) 608 87,026 Manachised and franchised hotels 541 (127 ) 414 8,420 772,258 Total 545 (139 ) 406 9,028 859,284 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q3 2023, we temporarily closed 8 hotels for brand upgrade or business model change purposes.





As of September 30, 2023 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,992 1,084 Leased and owned hotels 334 1 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,658 1,083 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 4,036 1,851 Leased and owned hotels 274 14 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,762 1,837 Total 9,028 2,935





For the quarter ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 294 384 406 38.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 248 295 314 26.4 % Blended 254 305 324 27.7 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 73.1 % 83.6 % 87.8 % +14.7 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 76.4 % 81.6 % 85.7 % +9.2 p.p. Blended 76.0 % 81.8 % 85.9 % +9.8 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 215 321 356 65.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 190 241 269 41.7 % Blended 193 250 278 44.3 %





For the quarter ended September 30, September 30, yoy 2019 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 288 406 41.0 % Manachised and franchised hotels 235 314 33.4 % Blended 245 324 32.1 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 90.0 % 87.8 % -2.3 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 87.2 % 85.7 % -1.5 p.p. Blended 87.7 % 85.9 % -1.8 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 259 356 37.5 % Manachised and franchised hotels 205 269 31.1 % Blended 215 278 29.4 %

Same-hotel operational data by class

Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months

Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

September 30,

For the quarter

ended

September 30,

yoy

change For the quarter

ended

September 30,

yoy

change For the quarter

ended

September 30,

yoy

change



(p.p.)

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 2023 Economy hotels 3,669 3,669 154 216 40.1 % 192 247 28.8 % 80.3 % 87.3 % +7.1 Leased and owned hotels 322 322 167 263 57.7 % 213 295 38.9 % 78.4 % 89.0 % +10.6 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,347 3,347 152 209 37.3 % 189 240 26.9 % 80.5 % 87.1 % +6.6 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 2,797 2,797 244 343 41.0 % 325 399 22.5 % 74.8 % 86.1 % +11.3 Leased and owned hotels 254 254 270 439 62.5 % 390 504 29.1 % 69.2 % 87.1 % +17.9 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,543 2,543 240 329 37.3 % 317 383 20.8 % 75.7 % 86.0 % +10.3 Total 6,466 6,466 199 281 41.1 % 257 324 26.2 % 77.5 % 86.7 % +9.2

Operating Results: Legacy-DH (3)

Number of hotels Number of rooms

Unopened hotels in pipeline

As of

September 30, 2023 Opened

in Q3 2023

Closed

in Q3 2023

Net added

in Q3 2023

As of

September 30, 2023(4)

As of

September 30, 2023

Leased hotels 2 - 2 82 15,961 24 Manachised and franchised hotels - (1 ) (1 ) 47 10,511 11 Total 2 (1 ) 1 129 26,472 35 (3) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(4) As of September 30, 2023, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed due to repair work.





For the quarter ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 113 119 113 0.0 % Manachised and franchised hotels 116 112 116 0.3 % Blended 114 117 114 0.1 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 67.4 % 69.4 % 71.4 % +4.0 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 64.1 % 63.8 % 65.5 % +1.4 p.p. Blended 66.1 % 67.1 % 69.0 % +2.9 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 76 83 81 5.9 % Manachised and franchised hotels 74 71 76 2.4 % Blended 75 78 79 4.5 %

Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of September 30, 2023 Hotels

Rooms

Unopened hotels

in pipeline

in operation Economy hotels 5,007 405,226 1,097 HanTing Hotel 3,500 311,067 700 Hi Inn 461 24,272 180 Ni Hao Hotel 247 18,369 181 Elan Hotel 561 27,244 1 Ibis Hotel 223 22,541 22 Zleep Hotels 15 1,733 13 Midscale hotels 3,329 359,600 1,432 Ibis Styles Hotel 98 9,893 29 Starway Hotel 636 54,705 229 JI Hotel 1,980 229,990 890 Orange Hotel 615 65,012 284 Upper midscale hotels 663 94,523 369 Crystal Orange Hotel 175 22,876 108 CitiGO Hotel 35 5,301 3 Manxin Hotel 127 11,994 70 Madison Hotel 80 10,447 57 Mercure Hotel 157 25,907 56 Novotel Hotel 21 5,415 18 IntercityHotel(5) 59 11,326 53 MAXX(6) 9 1,257 4 Upscale hotels 132 20,789 64 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Joya Hotel 7 1,234 - Blossom House 59 2,750 51 Grand Mercure Hotel 9 1,823 3 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7) 54 14,395 9 Luxury hotels 16 2,360 2 Steigenberger Icon(8) 9 1,847 1 Song Hotels 7 513 1 Others 10 3,258 6 Other hotels(9) 10 3,258 6 Total 9,157 885,756 2,970 (5) As of September 30, 2023, 6 operational hotels and 41 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(6) As of September 30, 2023, 4 operational hotels and 4 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.

(7) As of September 30, 2023, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.

(8) As of September 30, 2023, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.

(9) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).



About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of September 30, 2023, H World operated 9,157 hotels with 885,756 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2023, H World operates 12 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 88 percent under manachise and franchise model.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

