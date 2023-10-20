Submit Release
HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that it plans to release its 2023 third quarter financial and operating results after the close of trading on Monday, November 6, 2023.

HighPeak Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its 2023 third quarter financial results and operational highlights. Participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on HighPeak Energy’s website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower
Vice President, Business Development
817.850.9204
rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.

 


