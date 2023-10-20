Magistral Launches Outcome-Driven Sourcing and Procurement Services, Enhancing Global Business Efficiency

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 20, 2023 - Magistral Consulting, a renowned authority in the Financial Research sector, has proudly introduced its transformative Sourcing and Procurement services. Designed to empower organizations across the globe, these services are poised to redefine the landscape of global procurement operations.

In a statement released by Prabhash Choudhary, CEO of Magistral Consulting, he affirmed, "Magistral's Sourcing and Procurement Services epitomize an unwavering commitment to an outcome-oriented approach. The company boldly pledges to consistently deliver a remarkable 20% reduction in operational costs. This figure, however, represents a conservative estimate, as Magistral's services are poised to surpass this benchmark, leveraging the inherent advantages of cost-effective outsourcing."

Magistral's Sourcing and Procurement services have already demonstrated their prowess by delivering significant cost reductions for a prominent client, a leading Renewable Energy powerhouse based in Asia. By fine-tuning the strategy for engaging cost-effective suppliers, Magistral achieved savings that soared into the millions of dollars. The entire process, from Request for Quotation (RFQ) to Request for Proposal (RFP), bid management, and negotiations, was meticulously handled by Magistral across various countries, including India, Vietnam, China, and the Philippines."

Magistral currently extends its invaluable support to a wide array of industries, encompassing Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail, Energy, Chemicals, Industrials, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, and Professional Services.

