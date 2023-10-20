For Immediate Release

October 23, 2023

USAID Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Central Asia

Administrator Samantha Power will travel to Uzbekistan from October 23th – 24th to deepen ties with Central Asian countries and emphasize the U.S. government’s commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and prosperity of the region.

In Uzbekistan, Administrator Power will meet with government officials; USAID partners; the media; and local communities.

Administrator Power will also convene the first C5+1 Regional Connectivity Ministerial in Samarkand. Since 2015, C5+1 has served as the U.S. Government’s primary diplomatic platform for engaging Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The development ministerial will enhance this platform by convening Ministers from all five countries to take concrete actions to drive inclusive, sustainable economic development in Central Asia, with a focus on regional connectivity and sovereignty, trade, economic growth and entrepreneurship, climate and energy solutions, and opportunities for youth.