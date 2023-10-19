Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,010 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk attends the EAEU International Talks Student Competition as part of the Made in Russia–2023 International Export Forum

RUSSIA, October 19 - The Deputy Prime Minister greeted the participants in the competition.

Alexei Overchuk attends the EAEU International Talks Student Competition as part of the Made in Russia–2023 International Export Forum. Photograph by RIA Novosti

The EAEU International Talks Student Competition was held as part of the Made in Russia–2023 International Export Forum, which is taking place in Moscow. The competition was based on the negotiation duel technology adapted to export issues. The participants included student teams from Russia and the EAEU member countries’ leading universities of economics. Based on real background materials, they went into the specifics of the negotiation process, showed their business communication skills and knowledge of foreign economic activities, and also received feedback from specialists.

Alexei Overchuk greeted the young negotiators and shared with them his experience of conducting international negotiations. “During talks, you need to listen to and have respect for your partner,” he said. “We are all different, and you must always remember this. Preparations for talks, diligence and hard work are key factors in getting your arguments through to your partner.”

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk attends the EAEU International Talks Student Competition as part of the Made in Russia–2023 International Export Forum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more