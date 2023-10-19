RUSSIA, October 19 - The Deputy Prime Minister greeted the participants in the competition.

Alexei Overchuk attends the EAEU International Talks Student Competition as part of the Made in Russia–2023 International Export Forum. Photograph by RIA Novosti

The EAEU International Talks Student Competition was held as part of the Made in Russia–2023 International Export Forum, which is taking place in Moscow. The competition was based on the negotiation duel technology adapted to export issues. The participants included student teams from Russia and the EAEU member countries’ leading universities of economics. Based on real background materials, they went into the specifics of the negotiation process, showed their business communication skills and knowledge of foreign economic activities, and also received feedback from specialists.

Alexei Overchuk greeted the young negotiators and shared with them his experience of conducting international negotiations. “During talks, you need to listen to and have respect for your partner,” he said. “We are all different, and you must always remember this. Preparations for talks, diligence and hard work are key factors in getting your arguments through to your partner.”