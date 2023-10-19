Submit Release
RI Department of State to Host 'Spooky State House' on October 26

RHODE ISLAND, October 19 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Calling all ghosts, ghouls, and goblins – it's the spookiest time of the year at the Rhode Island State House!

Spooky State House returns on Thursday, October 26. Trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop by the Rhode Island State House (82 Smith Street, Providence) between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Those who dare to brave the halls of the Spooky State House will be greeted by decorations and friendly frights from the offices of Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, General Treasurer James A. Diossa, the Rhode Island Senate, and the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

Costumes are encouraged and admission is free. This is a family-friendly event; all ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

