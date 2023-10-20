PM receives Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Governor

VIETNAM, October 20 -

Riyadh – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has proposed the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia – one among the world’s 10 biggest public investment funds – expand and diversify investment activities in Việt Nam's priority areas such as digital transformation, green economy, circular economy, innovation, renewable energy, high technology, tourism and Halal industry.

Chính made the suggestion while receiving the fund’s Governor Al-Rumayyan in Riyadh on October 19 within the framework of his trip to Saudi Arabia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and visit the country.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that the fund has invested US$160 million in Việt Nam through indirect form.

He suggested the Vietnamese Government continue to create more favourable conditions for the PIF to operate effectively in Việt Nam, and committed to devoting more resources to larger projects to develop infrastructure in the country.

The Vietnamese Government leader urged the two sides to continue establishing a joint investment fund to carry out investment projects in each country, like those between Việt Nam and Oman and several other countries which have proved effective.

Attention should be paid to enhancing effective cooperation between investment agencies of the two countries, especially in sharing information and policies, introducing cooperation opportunities in potential projects in each country and intensifying collaboration in investment promotion in Việt Nam, he added. VNS