Submit Release
News Search

There were 129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,581 in the last 365 days.

Green Steel APAC Conference Welcomes Hon. Bill Johnston MLA and Danieli Group as Key Supporters

Green Steel APAC Conference

Green Steel APAC Conference

Hon. Bill Johnston MLA

Hon. Bill Johnston MLA

Evening Cocktail Reception Sponsor

Evening Cocktail Reception Sponsor

The Green Steel APAC Conference, scheduled for November 15-16, 2023, is set to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

PERTH, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Steel APAC Conference, scheduled for November 15-16, 2023, is set to elevate the discourse on sustainable steel production. With two remarkable developments on the horizon, this event promises to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

Hon. Bill Johnston MLA to Deliver Opening Keynote Address
We are thrilled to announce that the Hon. Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines & Petroleum; Energy; Hydrogen Industry; Industrial Relations of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation & Safety, will deliver the opening keynote address. With his wealth of experience and deep commitment to advancing sustainable practices in the resources and energy sectors, Minister Johnston's insights are certain to set the stage for a dynamic and productive conference.

Danieli Group: Sponsoring and Hosting Evening Networking Cocktail
We are also delighted to share that the prestigious Danieli Group will be sponsoring and hosting the evening networking cocktail. As a global leader in the supply of innovative solutions to the metals industry, their involvement underscores the industry's dedication to a sustainable future. This cocktail event promises to be an opportunity for meaningful connections and discussions in a convivial atmosphere.

The Green Steel APAC Conference is your gateway to a greener, more sustainable steel industry in Western Australia and Asia Pacific. It's an unmissable event that brings together stakeholders from all facets of the industry, and these new developments only add to its significance.

Key Topics to be discussed include: Policy support & push for sustainable steel supply chain; Carbon markets & climate-aligned financing towards green steel; Greening the upstream mining operation, in iron ore & more; Alternative or interim fuel resources to wean-off coal/fossil fuel reliance, would hydrogen be the eventual solution? what about in the short-term transition?; Decarbonizing technologies/solutions in steel production - Towards carbon reduction - carbon capture (CCUS) & more; Partnerships/collaboration to achieve the eventual net-zero in the supply chain

Among the Invited Speakers are key executives from: Green Steel of WA; Low Carbon Australia; Renewable Energy Institute; Tokyo Steel Manufacturing; Meranti Steel Pte. Ltd.; The Science Based Targets Initiative; H2 Green Steel AB; RENOVA Inc; Hanwa Corporation; Monash University; Pollination Group; Pyrochar; Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA); Tarraco Commodities; Australian National University

The Green Steel APAC Conference is the place to be on November 15-16, 2023. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this transformative event For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or conference registration, visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=231122&pu=302315 or contact huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg

About CMT
CMT (Centre for Management Technology) is a leading organizer of global conferences, exhibitions, and forums. With a history spanning four decades, CMT is committed to facilitating knowledge sharing and networking among industry professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.cmtevents.com

Huiyan Fu
Centre for Management Technology
+65 6346 9113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Green Steel APAC Conference Welcomes Hon. Bill Johnston MLA and Danieli Group as Key Supporters

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more