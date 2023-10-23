Green Steel APAC Conference Welcomes Hon. Bill Johnston MLA and Danieli Group as Key Supporters
The Green Steel APAC Conference, scheduled for November 15-16, 2023, is set to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.PERTH, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Steel APAC Conference, scheduled for November 15-16, 2023, is set to elevate the discourse on sustainable steel production. With two remarkable developments on the horizon, this event promises to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.
Hon. Bill Johnston MLA to Deliver Opening Keynote Address
We are thrilled to announce that the Hon. Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines & Petroleum; Energy; Hydrogen Industry; Industrial Relations of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation & Safety, will deliver the opening keynote address. With his wealth of experience and deep commitment to advancing sustainable practices in the resources and energy sectors, Minister Johnston's insights are certain to set the stage for a dynamic and productive conference.
Danieli Group: Sponsoring and Hosting Evening Networking Cocktail
We are also delighted to share that the prestigious Danieli Group will be sponsoring and hosting the evening networking cocktail. As a global leader in the supply of innovative solutions to the metals industry, their involvement underscores the industry's dedication to a sustainable future. This cocktail event promises to be an opportunity for meaningful connections and discussions in a convivial atmosphere.
The Green Steel APAC Conference is your gateway to a greener, more sustainable steel industry in Western Australia and Asia Pacific. It's an unmissable event that brings together stakeholders from all facets of the industry, and these new developments only add to its significance.
Key Topics to be discussed include: Policy support & push for sustainable steel supply chain; Carbon markets & climate-aligned financing towards green steel; Greening the upstream mining operation, in iron ore & more; Alternative or interim fuel resources to wean-off coal/fossil fuel reliance, would hydrogen be the eventual solution? what about in the short-term transition?; Decarbonizing technologies/solutions in steel production - Towards carbon reduction - carbon capture (CCUS) & more; Partnerships/collaboration to achieve the eventual net-zero in the supply chain
Among the Invited Speakers are key executives from: Green Steel of WA; Low Carbon Australia; Renewable Energy Institute; Tokyo Steel Manufacturing; Meranti Steel Pte. Ltd.; The Science Based Targets Initiative; H2 Green Steel AB; RENOVA Inc; Hanwa Corporation; Monash University; Pollination Group; Pyrochar; Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA); Tarraco Commodities; Australian National University
The Green Steel APAC Conference is the place to be on November 15-16, 2023. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this transformative event For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or conference registration, visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=231122&pu=302315 or contact huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg
About CMT
CMT (Centre for Management Technology) is a leading organizer of global conferences, exhibitions, and forums. With a history spanning four decades, CMT is committed to facilitating knowledge sharing and networking among industry professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.cmtevents.com
Huiyan Fu
Centre for Management Technology
+65 6346 9113
